Alia Hoop Earrings from Spells Of Love

I have such a soft spot for this exquisite jewellery design company that was born in 2016 and is based in a small studio and it’s here, right in the heart of Wales. It was the vision of the clever, creative and very talented designer Hayley Jones. Hayley designs demi-fine jewellery with love and intention. All her pieces are defined by a unique aesthetic, beautiful craftsmanship, using fine materials and ethical practices. That ticks every single box for me as Hayley’s vision is of accessible luxury with a human touch, as she blends bohemian femininity with a contemporary aesthetic, designed to celebrate individuality, confidence and self-expression.

So that gives you an insight into the heart of Hayley’s dream, but now I must tell you how I thrilled I am with these gorgeous Alia Hoops which are the ultimate statement earrings. These Alia Hoops are amazingly beautiful and perfect for you to wear, well, simply everywhere, whether you are dressing up or dressing down, these Alia Hoops will always work for you. I can see me leaving these to my daughter and hope she’d pass them on to her daughter too. But of course it is not just me that adores these Alia hoops as they have been worn by Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales and also Kendall Jenner, so I am in great company! Spells of Love now has a devoted, global following and by creating sustainable jewellery that is accessible to a wider audience has been integral to Hayley’s vision from the very beginning. The Alia Hoops have also been featured in Vogue which does not surprise me at all, people need to know about this brilliant jewellery studio. These trapezoid hoops are defined by a minimalist geometric shape with a high-shine finish and for me they are the ultimate hoops for any and every occasion, very much a timeless piece of jewellery. The Alia hoops are handcrafted from demi-fine vermeil, a considerably more durable option for jewellery. Originating in the 19th century, a sterling silver base is plated in a thicker layer of gold, in this case, exactly 2.5 microns of recycled 18K Gold. At this level, the gold is far less porous meaning it retains its colour and lustre for far longer than its gold-plated counterparts. So you can be sure that the earrings are high-quality, durable and the perfect addition for dressing up any outfit. The Hoop length is 28.5mm and the Hoop thickness is 3mm.

Hayley and her team are so proud of the quality they create that they offer a 1 year warranty on all items so that you can shop with confidence. But talking of shopping, I am hoping my readers will not forget that Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and I cannot think of anyone that will not adore being given these Alia Hoop Earrings on that special day and of course any birthdays, weddings, anniversaries that are just around the corner. Mind you I always think earrings are a great gift as there is no worry about wrist size or a preferred length for a chain, but please pay a visit to the Spells Of Love website for other ideas including rings, necklaces and bracelets. Some of these items can also be engraved which makes your gift even more personal. Whatever ideas you have just talk to Hayley and the team because I know they’ll do their best to help you select the perfect gift.

In addition to their stunning design and craftsmanship, the Spells of Love Alia Hoop Earrings are also eco-friendly. The earrings are made using recycled materials and posted in 100% plastic-free and biodegradable mailing bags, making them a sustainable choice for those looking to reduce their environmental impact. Each item comes in a beautiful branded gift box and all items are sent in 100% plastic-free and biodegradable mailing bags. Spells Of Love care about the environment and believe that starts with them. Caring about our planet is another reason that I am so proud of this super Welsh based Spells Of Love studio. Jewellery is an investment so we all want longevity and I know my Alia Hoops have been designed to be worn and cherished, which is of course my future plan.

Please do take care of your earrings. When build-up occurs, just gently wash your jewellery with a very mild soap and lukewarm water. Thoroughly dry with a soft cloth, but avoid using a polish cloth as this can damage that gorgeous gold finish.

Spells Of Love are a responsible business, that’s what runs at the heart of everything they do. Put simply, this means that that they are driven by a desire to improve life around the world for people and the planet. From their products to their processes, they believe that operating with integrity and transparency is the only way forward. That’s why they are proud to work with manufacturers who are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the world’s leading standard-setting organisation for the jewellery industry. They are strongly aligned in their values and the belief that responsible business can only be achieved by working in partnership with others. Well that’s yet another box ticked for me.

Price: £129.00/Free UK delivery on orders over £85.00

Available In: 18k Gold Plate/18k Rose Gold Plate/Sterling Silver. Boxed

Visit: spellsoflove.co.uk

Taken from the Spells Of Love website:

Each Spells of Love collection is manufactured in Jaipur, India, a city known as the gemstone hub of the world. The factory itself is renowned worldwide for its jewellery expertise and is celebrated for its ethical practices. It is RJC certified (a commitment to responsible business practices in the jewellery industry), INTERTEK certified and SMETA audited (an ethical audit methodology). The company is proud to adhere to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is highly regarded for its commitment to a culture of gender equality. We are thrilled to work with such a force for good within the industry. Our belief is that your favourite jewellery shouldn’t be reserved for a special occasion. Our pieces are designed to take you from day to night with ease, whether that’s at the office, for a lazy weekend stroll or a big night out.

We are proud to partner with a local, family-run business to gold-plate a percentage of all our jewellery here in the UK, which helps to preserve a heritage skill for many more generations to come.

As an independent business, responsibly-made jewellery is at the forefront in all that we do, and all that we continue to do as we improve in any way that we can. We hope that you love your pieces as much as we loved creating them.

OUR FOUNDER

Hayley Jones

Hayley found her way to jewellery via the fashion industry after studying Fashion Marketing at the University of South Wales. After interning in the jewellery department of a high-street retailer and working behind the scenes as a product photographer, she launched her very first jewels via Etsy. As word spread and Hayley outgrew the platform, she began to source like-minded manufacturers to help take Spells of Love to the next level. A jewellery lover from a young age with a passion for craftsmanship, Hayley is committed to creating jewellery that is accessible to a wider audience, without sacrificing on quality.

OUR VALUES

Since the very beginning, we have been committed to our founding ethos of creating beautiful jewellery at an accessible price point for all. At Spells of Love, everything we do is done diligently, with the utmost care and attention to detail. We are proud to be an independent, small-batch jewellery brand that believes in quality materials, fine craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. Our values are integral to our work and we proudly stand by them in everything we do.

ECO FRIENDLY

Spells of Love treads lightly on the planet, championing eco-manufacturing processes and small batch production. Each collection is manufactured in Thailand by a family-owned factory celebrated for its ethical practices. All stones are ethically sourced, fully traceable and the factory is part of the UN Global Compacts and Responsible Jewellery Council, the leading standards authority in jewellery and watches. We are also proud to work with a local family-run business to gold-plate a percentage of all our jewellery here in the UK.

RESPONSIBLY MANUFACTURED

We are delighted to work with one of the most respected factories in the jewellery industry, located in Thailand. This family-owned factory is renowned for its ethical processes and was recently awarded the Human Rights Award 2021 for their exceptional treatment of workers and working practices. A registered member of the Responsible Jewellery Council, the factory currently employs around 3000 individuals, who receive an excellent wage and a host of benefits including two free meals a day, free healthcare, an on-site gym and regular team excursions including yoga breaks. They are a member of the UN Global Compact Network and work as part of the Thailand GCNT to promote Sustainable Development Goals.

RECYCLED MATERIALS

At Spells of Love, we believe in leaving as little mark as possible on the planet. All our jewellery boxes are fully recyclable, and we are on a constant journey to better our eco-credibility even further. All our packaging is recyclable, excluding foam elements. We are working hard to find a recyclable alternative to our foam and are in the process of developing new packaging, made from FSC recycled materials and zero foam.

Our mailing envelopes are made from FSC recycled-mix paper, completely plastic free and fully recyclable and biodegradable. This packaging can be recycled with the rest of your household recycling at the kerbside.

18K GOLD

When it comes to gold-plated jewellery, quality can be highly variable. Poor quality gold-plated sterling silver pieces may lose their colour after just a few weeks of wear. This is why we use gold vermeil, which is five times thicker than the average gold plating, ensuring that a 925 sterling silver base is always plated in 2.5 microns of gold. At 2.5 microns, gold is significantly less porous, meaning it will retain that gorgeous colour and lustre for longer. Our jewellery is plated using recycled 18K gold to lessen our impact on the environment.