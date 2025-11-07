Achievements of Over 100 Apprentices Celebrated

The achievements and dedication of more than 100 apprentices from across Wales were celebrated by a leading work-based learning provider at a graduation ceremony in Mid Wales today (Tuesday 4th Nov).

Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company combined the Llanelwedd ceremony with hosting the Mid Wales leg of the Roadtrip to Excellence Team Wales torch relay, which celebrates Wales hosting the WorldSkills UK National Finals apprenticeship competition, from November 25 to 28, for the first time.

Faith O’Brien, managing director of award-winning Cambrian Training Company, congratulated the graduates, saying:

“You are not just building your careers, you are shaping the future of Wales. “The skills you’ve gained are tools. How you use them, adapt them and build with them is your next chapter. Keep learning, growing and remember: every challenge is a chance to shape your future.”

She revealed that more than 540 apprentices had completed their frameworks in the past six months, describing them as “stories of growth, resilience and ambition”.

Five apprentices that have completed their apprenticeships as part of Cambrian Training’s supported shared apprenticeship programme were at the Llanewedd ceremony to graduate.

They are Holly Curtis who achieved a Level 2 Cleaning and Support Services Skills; Alaw Williams who achieved a Level 2 Diploma in Hospitality Services and Dion Dimitrakis, Matthew Ball and Malachi De Jesus who all achieved Level 2 Diplomas in Business Administration.

The supported shared apprenticeship programme is a collaborative initiative in partnership with Elite and Agoriad that provides individuals with additional learning needs paid work experience and the opportunity to work towards achieving a formal qualification.

Dion’s line manager Rachel Edwards has been very impressed with his work ethic on the programme.

“Dion has become an important part of the team at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny. Over time on the programme, we have seen Dion grow his confidence to take on new responsibilities including being a mentor to our new internships,” she said.

Cambrian Training Company is one of Wales’ leading providers of apprenticeships for Medr. Sectors covered by the company and its partners include hospitality, food and drink manufacturing, business administration, leadership and management, customer services and retail skills, sustainable resource management, health, social care and early years, barbering and hairdressing and active leisure.

Faith also announced that next year’s Cambrian Training Company Apprenticeship Awards will shortly be open for nominations from apprentices, employers, trainers and tutors.

“These awards are about celebrating excellence and we know it’s everywhere, so let’s make sure it’s seen,” she said. “Apprenticeships open doors – they offer individuals a pathway into their chosen careers and help businesses build the skilled teams they need. They remind us that learning doesn’t only happen in classrooms – it happens in kitchens, workshops, salons, farms and offices.”

She thanked the company’s trainers, mentors, sub-contractor partners, employers and families and friends for their key contributions towards the success of the apprentices.

Feature image: Apprentices with Cambrian Training Company’s managing director Faith O’Brien at the graduation ceremony.