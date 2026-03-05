Accommodation Providers in Wales Will be Required to Register

Anyone who charges guests to stay overnight in Wales will soon be required by law to register their visitor accommodation with the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA).

The new legal requirement will apply to all paid visitor accommodation across Wales – including spare rooms, holiday cottages, cabins, campsites and hotels. Registration will be required whether accommodation is let for a single night, occasionally, seasonally or all year round.

The register is being introduced to give a clearer picture of the visitor accommodation available in Wales and support councils that decide to introduce the Visitor Levy.

Registration will open on 1st October 2026, and both informal hosts and professional accommodation providers will be required to comply or risk facing penalties.

Accommodation providers can prepare now by visiting gov.wales/registeryourplace to find out what information they will need and sign up for updates and reminders.

When registration opens, accommodation providers will be asked to provide information, including:

contact details

accommodation address

type of accommodation

how many people can stay

when the accommodation is usually open for bookings

Rebecca Godfrey, Welsh Revenue Authority Chief Executive, said: