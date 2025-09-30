Aberaeron Cubs and New Quay Sea Scouts Fly the Flag for Wales

Cubs from Aberaeron and New Quay Sea Scouts were the only Welsh pack to compete in the 18th annual Supreme Boxkart Championships at Goodwood Racecourse this weekend.

The event, which is the only jamboree of its kind for Cubs, attracted 40 teams from all four home nations. Racing on a figure-of-eight track, the competition saw 240 heats take place before the final 16 shoot-outs.

Although Wales narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16, the Aberaeron Cubs put in a strong performance and were cheered on by new friends from across the UK. Scotland’s “Flying Haggis” lived up to their name with a third-place finish, while newcomers from Reigate crossed the line first in the final – only to be relegated after veering across the centre line, leaving the reigning champions to reclaim the top spot! The drama!

The atmosphere was described as “fantastic” with local Scout groups hosting visitors to create new friendships. The Aberaeron Cubs stayed with 3rd West Wickham, and the young people spent the weekend cheering each other on from the sidelines.

Amber Bolwell, Beaver leader who helps out at Cubs said:

“We’re incredibly proud that Aberaeron represented Wales at this brilliant event. The competition was fierce, the atmosphere was electric, and the chance to meet and support Cubs from across the UK made it a really special experience. We hope to see many more Welsh packs joining in next year.”