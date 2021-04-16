A Trip on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways Through Stunning Snowdonia

We are excited to be reopening our historic railways this Spring and are delighted to share with you our new set of experiences; ‘Woodland Wanderer’, ‘Mountain Prince’, ‘Gelert Explorer’ and ‘Glaslyn Venturer’. Services commence on 27th April. Not all services run every day. Booking on line is strongly advised.

‘Woodland Wanderer’ is a heritage style service from our Harbour Station in the coastal town of Porthmadog to Tan-y-Bwlch Station, recreating trains from the 1960’s and using some of our carefully restored vintage carriages. A great trip for families and those with dogs, providing an hour break for a scenic woodland walk and refreshments at our station tearooms.

‘Mountain Prince’ is an extended version of the ‘Woodland Wanderer’ where customers will be travelling up to Dduallt Station and around in a complete spiral above the station, with fantastic views and a chance to find out more about ‘The Deviation’ the huge project to reroute the railway in the 1970’s. The service will stop at Tan-y-Bwlch on the return, where customers can enjoy refreshments at our tearooms.

‘Gelert Explorer’ is our Welsh Highland Railway service from Caernarfon to Beddgelert, complete with a hamper service and time to explore the picturesque village. This is a complete day out and a brilliant opportunity to sit back, relax and enjoy the views as you travel through Snowdonia National Park. Pamper yourself with our Gelert Gold service with first class Pullman seating and luxury hampers.

‘Glaslyn Venturer’ is our alternative Welsh Highland Railway service which will begin running later in the year on the southern end of the line, from our Harbour Station at Porthmadog to the beautiful village of Beddgelert. This journey is complete with a hamper service and a layover at Beddgelert village.

All services run in accordance with current Government Guidelines and we are proud to have ‘Good to Go’ accreditation.

Full information on all of our new services can be found on our website; www.festrail.co.uk.