A Moment of Mindfulness

Summer is strong this year

Long and dry.

Water is low

And nature is suffering.

A time to act

A time to reflect.

To address

Or to deflect.

Please fill your bird baths

Or invent a make do one.

Pebbles in a shallow water bowl.

Or simply trowel out a shallow hole.

And sprinkle with water.

Not too deep.

Enough to safe paddle.

Enough to bathe.

Summer is strong this year.

Summer is dry.

Take care of your habitats.

Be bee aware and plant that pot lavender.

Bees need flowers, nectar, and water.

Summer is strong this year.

Nature needs our help.

Keep long grass patches.

And shady long corridors.

Blackbirds can’t worm.

Rabbits can’t pull grass.

Ducks have no pond.

And herons have no fish.

So appart from insects

Hedge berries and fruit-

Wildlife right now-

Needs your help.

Please give them water.