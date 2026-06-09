21 Days In Neath – Chapter 4

Chapter 4

With the new shop almost ready to open, Edward was able to put the finishing touches in Meredith’s capable hands. He had full confidence in her. He knew he could leave the rest of the preparations to Meredith, and she’d do it even better than he could do it himself. After all whilst he might have recently acquired some knowledge of running a bookshop, he had very little experience of the hospitality industry and running a coffee shop. He just trusted his natural charm with people would go a long way, and help to win new customers over. The logistics would probably be better handled by Meredith. He was sure he’d made a very wise appointment in hiring her. He felt confident she would prove a very capable lieutenant in his absence, which in all likelihood would be regular and frequent.

Meanwhile the accommodation above the shop was now just about habitable. Amenities were still on the basic side, but there was a bed and enough furniture for Edward and Jill to enjoy a comfortable enough existence there. Indeed they started staying there one or two nights a week, mainly just for a change and to see what it was like. In Swansea they’d woken up to distant views of Swansea Bay, just about visible over the other properties behind their home. In Neath they woke up to a view of Victoria Gardens. On a nice morning it looked beautiful bathed in sunshine, with the historic bandstand as its central feature. It looked less inviting with grey skies overhead and pouring rain. Certainly their loyal labrador Beti found it less so, and was increasingly reluctant to go for her walks when it was raining.

Although Neath wasn’t a large town and most things were within easy walking distance of their new property, Edward and Jill continued to enjoy exploring it at night. Whilst at Swansea they might have been tempted to stay in with a bottle of wine in front of the television, it was hard for them to resist the pull of Neath’s nightlife or what there was of it, as it was still all relatively new to them. It remained very quiet on weekdays, but was somewhat busier on both Friday and Saturday nights. Edward constantly encouraged Jill to join him on his evening strolls in the dark, in case they’d missed some gem. Sometimes they took the dog with them. Sometimes they left her guarding their new home.

There weren’t that many restaurants open in Neath at night, they found, and even fewer that had much for vegetarians and vegans. They knew they could always rely on the Cadno Lounge, which had an extensive vegetarian and vegan menu, but Edward preferred to support independent businesses when he could. They did find an Indian curry house, which catered for their needs and they liked. Failing that they knew they could always get a meal and a cheap drink in The David Protheroe, the Neath branch of Wetherspoons opposite the railway station. Like all Wetherspoons it was guaranteed to be quite busy on any day of the week and at any time of the day.

It wasn’t long before they’d tried every pub in the town centre, most of them more than once. There weren’t that many that were guaranteed to be open in truth, so the choice wasn’t boundless. After a few nights wandering the streets of Neath in the dark a favourite soon emerged. It was the bar of the Castle Hotel, which most evenings was quite busy with a mixture of locals and hotel residents. It had nice décor, and whenever Edward and Jill went in it had a pleasant and friendly atmosphere. Certainly they always felt warmly received there, and it generally stayed open later than the other nearby pubs.

When they got home they sometimes went straight to bed with a hot cocoa made with oat or soya milk, or if it was a weekend they were more inclined to opt for another glass of wine before falling asleep. When they were tipsy it was often the cue to start taking each other’s clothes off and making love affectionately in each other’s arms. Sometimes Jill liked to chat to Edward, as they lay side by side under the covers, before turning the light off.

‘I must have been mad to let you do this, and to go along with it,’ Jill announced on one occasion.

Edward just laughed.

‘And I must have been mad to do it,’ he agreed. ‘I don’t know why I did it myself. I guess I just fell in love with the place, and couldn’t resist buying it once I found out it was on the market.’

‘It was certainly a crazy thing to do, but it is quite exciting, isn’t it?’ Jill continued. ‘And staying here some nights is a bit like being on holiday.’

‘It is,’ Edward nodded. ‘I don’t regret it for a minute, at least not so far.’

‘But what happens if it’s a complete disaster, and no one comes in?’ Jill asked. ‘The Swansea shop is hardly busy, and it’s been there for years.’

‘We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,’ Edward said calmly. ‘Besides this is in a much better location than the Swansea shop, and we can afford to operate at a loss at least for a while if not forever. I guess if it’s still losing money long term we’d just have to consider selling it, or perhaps turn it into something else. It could be a gallery perhaps,’ he suggested and smiled.

Edward wasn’t put off easily, and was never short of ideas. That had helped him be hugely successful in the London business world. He had proved himself more than able to negotiate most obstacles time and time again. He was someone who found finding solutions came very naturally to him. He had every confidence that because of its better location, the Neath shop in time would prove rather more profitable than the one they had in King Edward Road back in Swansea. Because of its location out of the city centre, it was never realistically going to do that well. Customers had to actively seek it out. They had to go out of their way to buy a book. Here in Neath they’d get far more casual passing trade. And if customers liked their coffee and food, they’d be sure to come back. At least that was what Edward hoped.

Edward and Jill spent the last couple of weeks of November getting ready for their grand opening. When they weren’t in the shop, they began actively sourcing a suitable residential home for Jill’s mum, Mary. The situation had become more pressing after she’d suffered another fall, and her carers had reported further instances of forgetfulness and erratic behaviour, suggesting she was no longer in complete control of her faculties. On one occasion they found her in the street still in her nightclothes, but apparently oblivious to that fact and convinced she was fully dressed. She thought she was on her way into town, they said.

Luckily there were two or three homes for the elderly in the Uplands, very near to where Mary had lived for many years. Edward and Jill visited them in turn, to check them out and see which they thought would suit her best. They all seemed adequate, but after some consideration one seemed to stand out as more suitable than the rest. Of course Mary wasn’t anxious to go. She wanted to stay where she was in her own home, but it was no longer an option. She’d only be just down the road from where she was, they explained. Even so it upset Jill to see her mother unhappy.

‘Do you think we’re doing the right thing?’ Jill wondered.

‘I don’t think we really have any choice,’ Edward replied. ‘She’s no longer safe on her own.’

‘I guess it comes to us all, if we live long enough,’ Jill agreed.

So it was settled. They moved Mary out of her home and into new accommodation one weekend. She still wasn’t happy about the move, but at least she had company there and full-time carers now. It really was the only option, as Jill couldn’t be with her all the time. They felt bad acting against her wishes, but it was in line with the advice they were receiving from her existing doctors and NHS carers. Of course the cost of living there was exorbitant. Mary’s pension and some savings she had were going towards it. The rest was being paid for by Edward. It was the least he could do to help, he thought.

During the first week they visited her every day to see she was all right. After a few days she seemed to become more accepting of her situation, and started to settle in somewhat better. She began making friends both with staff and fellow residents. It allowed Edward and Jill to breathe a collective sigh of relief. They very much hoped Mary would be both comfortable and happy there long term, and could live out her days as pleasantly and safely as possible.

Having completed that difficult task, they could now turn their attention to the official opening of their new bookshop and coffee shop. The date, December 1st, was drawing ever closer. Edward hoped he had all the preparations in place. He’d arranged a lavish buffet with a local catering company, as well as copious quantities of wine, beer, orange juice and mineral water. Meredith was also planning to provide small tasting platters of some of the cakes and savoury dishes they’d be serving as part of their regular menu.

Edward had sent out invitations well in advance. The event was due to start at noon, and continue until late afternoon, or until everyone went home. Edward, Jill, Megan and Meredith were all arriving at 10am, to make sure everything was ready and in place for their guests. Edward had allowed Meredith to choose her own assistant, who’d be starting later in the week. She was a fellow colleague from the Swansea coffee shop where Meredith had worked for many years, and she was called Daisy. She was only in her early twenties and of a similar age to Megan. Edward hoped they might become friends.

He intended to spend time in the Neath shop most days for the first couple of weeks, where he’d play the part of the welcoming host, after which he’d step back to a degree. He and Jill largely intended to leave the day to day running of the Neath shop to Meredith and Daisy, and the Swansea shop to Megan. They instead would concentrate their attention more on the admin, marketing and web-based side of the business, as well as sourcing new stock and new suppliers as needed. Of course they would also spend some of their time in both of the shops. They just didn’t want it to be all consuming. They wanted to keep some time for themselves, both for their hobbies and so they could enjoy the splendours of the local countryside as and when they wished.

The Mayor of Neath Port Talbot was due to perform the official opening ceremony, and declare the shop formally open. Edward believed it was something of a coup to get him, as he was a busy man, but Edward had been told he was also a man of taste and liked good food. Other civic dignitaries of both the town and district councils were attending. Several players of the nearby Neath Rugby Club were also coming, and Edward had extended invitations to a handful of local writers, artists and thespians he’d found online. Being a bookshop, he liked the idea of having the patronage of the movers and shakers of the local art and cultural scene. He’d also invited some of the adjacent businesses, including his nearest competitors, as he wished to be on good terms with them. Naturally Alan and Gwen from the guesthouse were attending, and the previous owners, Gwyn and Sian. Meredith was bringing her girlfriend, Tess, and Megan had mentioned it to her housemates. Edward had invited his daughter, Victoria, but realised it was far too soon for her to be travelling back to Swansea again, particularly as an expectant mother.

As they waited for their first guests to arrive, Edward took a step back to admire his handiwork and the results of his efforts. The books were neatly on display. The wine was ready to be drunk, and the food ready to be eaten. Various hot dishes were in the oven and nearly done. Edward had commissioned a modest but expertly carved wooden sign for above the doorway. It said simply Coffee & Books, as that was principally what was on offer within. In time that might extend it to other things, like a licence to sell alcohol and evening opening. There were no plans to do so as yet. As the allotted time to open drew ever closer, Edward gathered his work colleagues and fellow troops together.

‘Good luck everyone,’ he said. ‘Let’s just have fun with this and enjoy ourselves.’

The event actually went very well and without major hitches. Only a couple of the invited guests didn’t make it. The shop was about as full as they could safely get. They would have struggled to accommodate more, even with some like the burly rugby players standing. The Mayor gave a little speech, welcoming the business to the town as a worthy addition to its existing amenities, and expressing the hope it would be a big success. Edward had provided a sumptuous spread, and they descended on it with ravenous enthusiasm. The wine and beer was also going down well with those who weren’t driving. The people of Neath were known to enjoy a tipple, and these were no exception. Edward and Jill weren’t driving themselves. They were planning to stay the night in Neath.

The last guests didn’t leave until daylight had turned to early evening darkness. Some stayed until gone 5.30pm, and were a little worse for wear when they finally left and Edward could close the door behind them. His three industrious colleagues all collapsed on chairs exhausted. Only Edward was still standing. He went over to the fridge and took out an expensive bottle of champagne he’d bought just for the occasion and for them to share together when it was all over. He poured everyone a glass and handed them round.

‘Well done everyone. You did a magnificent job,’ he told them. ‘May I propose a toast to all of us, to our continued success and friendship,’ he added, raising his glass.

They all joined him in the toast, Jill, Megan and Meredith. In many ways Edward was helping to transform their lives, and they in turn were helping to transform his.

‘Now eat and drink as much as you want,’ he declared.

They needed no second invitation and began heartily tucking in. They’d all had nibbles during the course of the day, but it had been too busy to eat properly. Now they could. Jill too had a contented smile on her face. She was happy letting Edward take the lead and she more the backseat in this and their future enterprises. She could have been resentful that he was taking over to an extent, but in truth it had always been her husband’s business not hers. She’d only carried it on as at her age she didn’t know what else to do with herself. She would gladly have given it up and retired if she could, but she couldn’t afford to and wasn’t yet old enough. She liked books and she liked reading. There were just other things in life as far as she was concerned, some of which she liked more.

She and Edward were now partners in business and in life. Slowly Edward was becoming the dominant partner, as they were gradually expanding out into new geographical and commercial areas. Jill was generally happy to leave the big decisions to him, as he was providing the finance that was keeping them afloat. She couldn’t afford to do any of this by herself. She’d been struggling even to keep the Swansea bookshop open before she’d met Edward. Whilst she would have gladly stopped on her own accord, she was pleased that he was happy doing it, and she was happy to go along for the ride to see where they ended up. She was also happy Edward had taken on new help, so they’d have more time for themselves in due course.

When Megan and Meredith had gone home, Edward turned off the light and they went upstairs. They continued drinking and chatting for some time afterwards. They were both on a bit of a high. They were tired, but also feeling quite elated. The day had gone so well. It could hardly have gone much better. Tomorrow would be another day, when they’d welcome their first real, paying customers, as long as some came through the door. Edward was confident they would do. He felt business would be steady, if not spectacular. He was glad Jill was a little tipsy. He knew he’d get his wicked way with her.

‘You can be very proud of yourself,’ she told him, as he manoeuvred himself on top of her as they lay in bed, and began to feel their two bodies become as one.

‘So can you,’ he replied.

His attention then turned to something else of a more physical nature. He was surprised he still had it in him at his advanced age, but Jill knew how to get him going, and he her. They both fell asleep immediately afterwards. They were truly exhausted now, and had another busy day to come. Edward knew he could leave it to Meredith whenever he wanted or needed to. She’d manage it efficiently with or without him there. If there were any complicated book enquiries, Edward simply asked her to make a note of them and he’d pick them up when he could. It was her job to focus on the food and beverage side.

Edward didn’t stay too late in the shop the next day, despite it being the first that they were open to the general public and passing trade. As he expected business was steady rather than overwhelming. Meredith was coping admirably by herself. She was used to it. At least people did come in, both for coffee and to view the books. They seemed suitably impressed with what they found. Edward stayed to help with the lunchtime rush. Then he and Jill left. They were trying to finish early every day when they were able, so they could pop in on Jill’s mother, Mary, and check she was continuing to settle in well at her new accommodation in the Uplands nursing home. They were pleased to find her in good spirits most days, despite her initial reticence at the move. They were satisfied they were getting her the best care they possibly could, and the care she did in fact now need. There was little doubt the difficult choice they’d made had been the right one.

Afterwards it was their habit to make the most of the day’s dying light and go for a quick drive in the car, and perhaps get a coffee or grab a bite somewhere scenic. It was usually too late to go far, but even grabbing an hour together in Mumbles or at Aberavon Beach was still nice, and to enjoy the chill early winter air on their faces. With that in mind Edward had another surprise up his sleeve for Jill that week.

‘I want you to come outside with me,’ he told her.

‘Why? What on earth have you done now?’ she asked him.

‘It’s a surprise,’ he replied a little ambiguously.

‘What kind of surprise?’ Jill continued, uncertain what new stunt he might be about to pull.

‘A nice one hopefully,’ Edward tried to reassure her.

Parked next to Jill’s old Fiat outside was a brand-new blue Volkswagen Polo. Jill didn’t spot it at first.

‘What am I meant to be looking at?’ she enquired, casting her eyes up and down the road, without anything obvious jumping out at her.

Edward then handed her the keys.

‘I’ve bought you a new car,’ he announced. ‘It’ yours, or I suppose it’s ours.’

‘Oh Edward!’ Jill exclaimed, not quite sure what to think or say, as she was too overwhelmed by the shock of this unexpected gift. ‘Whatever will you do next?’ she said at last. ‘But thank you very much,’ she added eventually, jumping up and kissing him on the lips.

They then took it for a quick spin round the block, to see how it handled.

‘I thought you could give your old Fiat to Megan,’ Edward suggested. ‘She needs a more reliable car to get her to and from work, now she’s working for us. And we need something new if we’re going to continue our treks around Wales. We wouldn’t want to break down in the middle of nowhere.’

‘You’re right. That’s a good idea,’ Jill agreed. ‘I’ll give my old car to her.’

Meanwhile as the month of December had begun and Christmas was drawing ever nearer, Alice’s attempts to get in touch with Edward intensified even further. She was now texting and ringing every day, often multiple times. Edward found it strange in a sense. He’d assumed she was happy with her new love Paul back in Oxford, with full rein of the big house and Edward out the way. Perhaps that wasn’t the case. Perhaps she missed him, or perhaps she just wanted to talk about the divorce and maximise what she might get. Of the two options that was probably the most likely, particularly knowing Alice as Edward did, and how her mind worked. She probably wanted it finalised as quickly as possible, so she could start spending Edward’s money. One day partly out of curiosity and partly to put Alice out of her misery, he actually decided to pick the up phone and answer it.

‘Is that you Edward?’ Alice asked, sounding sightly flustered, but trying to disguise the fact.

‘How are you Alice?’ Edward enquired in a friendly voice.

Alice seemed in no great mood for small talk. She seemed keener to get to the point and down to business.

‘Why do you keep ignoring me? And why do you keep putting me off?’ she demanded to know.

‘I’ve been very busy. We’ve just opened a second shop,’ Edward tried to explain.

‘That’s no excuse. You can still answer my calls and reply to my texts,’ Alice insisted. ‘When are you going to return to Oxford, so we can discuss matters and sort things out?’

‘Well, it won’t be before Christmas,’ Edward answered. ‘Perhaps in the new year, when I’ll have a bit more time,’ he suggested.

‘Well, if you won’t come to me, I’m coming to you,’ Alice announced.

‘What do you mean?’ Edward asked, suddenly getting a little alarmed by Alice’s curt proclamation.

This was an unforeseen turn of events, and one he hadn’t expected.

‘Don’t try to dissuade me. It’s all arranged,’ Alice continued. ‘I’m coming tomorrow. The train is booked, and so is the hotel. I’ll be staying at the Marriott whilst I’m there.’

‘But you don’t need to do that,’ Edward protested.

‘Are you frightened I’ll meet your fancy woman?’ Alice speculated. ‘Just so you know I fully intend to. I want to know what you’ve got yourself into now.’

‘What about your work?’ Edward wondered.

‘Don’t worry about that. They’ve given me as much time off as I need. I’ll be working remotely until all of this is sorted,’ Alice declared.

‘What about Paul?’ Edward speculated further.

‘This is about me and you Edward, not about him or anyone else,’ Alice said. ‘I imagine you’ll be trying to keep your slut out of my way whilst I’m there.’

‘Jill is my business partner and definitely not a slut,’ Edward objected. ‘I’ve not been rude about your new partner. Please don’t be rude about mine.’

‘Whatever,’ Alice said, lightly brushing off the insult she’d just made. ‘I’ll expect you to meet me for dinner of course, so that we can chat. We can eat at the hotel if you like.’

‘I shall have to check my diary,’ Edward responded. ‘This is all rather sudden after over six months apart.’

‘Well, there’s no time like the present. Shall we say seven tomorrow evening?’ Alice proposed. ‘I’ll have had a chance to settle in by then.’

Alice didn’t give Edward the opportunity to object or say no. She hung up before he had a chance to. Edward didn’t know quite what to think. There was certainly a lot to think about. He hadn’t imagined quite such a dramatic turn of events when he picked up the phone. He’d been fully aware once again she’d be pressing him to return to Oxford. He hadn’t expected her to come to him, but in a way it made sense given his refusal. It was just a question of what he was going to do about it. Reluctantly he’d have to discuss the matter with Jill that evening. It wasn’t great timing, with their new shop having just opened and Christmas fast approaching.

‘So what do you think?’ Edward asked, as they were sitting down over their evening meal. ‘Should I meet her or not?’

‘I don’t really think you have much choice,’ Jill replied.

‘So I should meet her at her hotel as she’s requested?’ Edward repeated, for the sake of clarification.

‘I think you must,’ Jill confirmed.

‘It’s all rather sudden and daunting,’ Edward said, concerned about how the meeting might go and how awkward it might be.

‘Well, it’s been over six months,’ Jill pointed out. ‘She was bound to want to catch up with you at some point to get things finalised.’

‘I suppose so,’ Edward agreed. ‘I’m just surprised she’d take the trouble to come here. She must be pretty desperate to get it sorted.’

‘Well, if you don’t meet her, you won’t know what she’s got to say for herself,’ Jill stated the obvious.

‘Indeed,’ Edward nodded, still deep in thought and pondering the prospect of seeing his estranged wife again after so long apart.

He looked somewhat perturbed at how their showdown might pan out, rather like a condemned man with an appointment with his executioner to keep. Hopefully it wouldn’t be as bad as all that, and proceedings could be kept civil and polite, Edward thought.

‘Yes, it’s probably best just to meet her face to face and get it over and done with,’ he said.

‘That’s the spirit,’ Jill concurred.

‘What worries me most is she said she’d be staying for as long as necessary to get things sorted. She’s even taken time off work,’ Edward explained. ‘That could mean she could be here for days or even weeks.’

‘I doubt it will come to that,’ Jill tried to reassure him.

‘What happens if she hasn’t just come to finalise the divorce?’ Edward wondered. ‘What if she actually wants me back?’

‘Is that likely at all?’ Jill enquired.

‘I shouldn’t think so, but who knows?’ Edward said. ‘If she simply wants a divorce, she could have just got her solicitors to contact me. She wouldn’t need to speak to me at all. Why is she so desperate to meet in person? It doesn’t make much sense to me. Surely if everything was hunk-dory with Paul, she’d be back in Oxford living her best life.’

‘Well, you won’t know what she’s got to say for herself until you meet her,’ Jill said again. ‘Perhaps she just wants to say sorry.’

‘Would you like to come with me?’ Edward asked, keen to recruit some moral support for the impending showdown with his estranged wife.

‘Not this time,’ Jill said, shaking her head. ‘I think you should meet her alone. Maybe another time, if she does indeed intend staying.’

‘You don’t know her. She’s quite a forceful and determined woman,’ Edward said. ‘She could soon outstay her welcome.’

‘Why did you marry her then?’ Jill wondered.

‘She can be very charming when she wants to be, and she is without doubt very attractive. Alice doesn’t do anything without a good reason. She’s the kind of woman who usually gets what she wants in the end, when she puts her mind to it,’ Edward explained. ‘But I’m sure it was my money she was attracted to when we were together, not me.’

‘I can’t wait to meet her,’ Jill said dryly.

‘You’re like chalk and cheese,’ Edward said.

They stayed the night in Neath. They knew they’d be back in Swansea the following night, if Edward was meeting Alice there. It was their intention to continue varying it, depending on which shop they most needed to be at. As Neath had just opened, it made sense to spend more of their time there at present. Long term they might be based more in Swansea again. Ony time would tell. They had two homes to choose from, and they were quite enjoying being in the new one. It continued to seem a bit like a holiday. That day Edward struck up a conversation with a retired customer who came in to browse the new second-hand bookshop that had just opened. He was about Edward’s age, or a little older, probably in his mid-sixties.

‘I can tell you’re not a local man,’ he said.

‘No, I’m from Oxford, and Buckinghamshire before that,’ Edward confirmed.

‘So what on earth brought you to Neath?’ the customer asked.

‘It’s a long story,’ Edward said and smiled, not quite sure how best to answer. ‘I’m Edward by the way, and this is my new shop, which I run with my partner Jill. We also have a bookshop in King Edward Road in Swansea.’

‘I think I’ve been in it. And I’m Dai,’ he said, offering his hand out to shake Edward’s in return.

‘Nice to meet you Dai,’ Edward said, taking Dai’s outstretched hand and shaking it warmly.

‘So why Neath? It’s been a while since we had a proper bookshop in the town,’ he stated.

‘Well it’s not so odd. I was at university in Swansea, and I recently retired from my professional job,’ Edward explained.

‘So why come back here?’ Dai wondered.

‘I always liked the area from my student days,’ Edward declared. ‘And to be honest I came to escape my estranged wife for a bit. The only thing is she’s tracked me down, and as fate would have it I’m actually meeting her this evening.’

‘Oh that sounds intriguing,’ Dai said. ‘I’d better not pry too much.’

‘No, it is a bit complicated,’ Edward acknowledged.

‘Well, I hope your meeting goes well,’ Dai commented, as he was leaving.

At least he bought a book. Edward could do with more customers like him.

‘Me too,’ Edward nodded and smiled again.

‘See you soon,’ Dai said, as he closed the door behind him.

‘You’re welcome any time,’ Edward replied.

Inside he was feeling quite nervous about seeing Alice. He wasn’t sure what the meeting might bring. He had little idea what she might wish to say to him, and whether she’d be friendly and warm, or ice cold as she could be on occasion. He was also aware he’d changed a lot in the last six months. He was no longer the man he had been. He’d adopted a more relaxed, arty appearance. He’d grown a short beard. He no longer ate meat. He was now a vegetarian, and in fact almost a vegan in everything but name. He had a new partner. He’d put down fresh roots in Wales. He no longer spent time with the people he had done in the past. He’d lost touch with the business world that for years had been his life. In many respects he was a new person altogether. Alice would barely recognise him. She might not even know him. It might be like talking to a stranger for her.

When Edward had finished at the Neath shop and wrapped up everything he had to do there, he and Jill made their way over to Swansea in the new car. Megan had just finished for the day and was about to go home in Jill’s old one. Megan seemed to have settled in well there, and was finding time for her art whilst serving the handful of customers who came in. She seemed to be in her element, and the relative quiet was conducive to her work. She found the old bookshop a suitable setting to be creative, and found herself undisturbed for quite long periods. There was just the occasional phone call or passing book lover, who popped their head in. Some visited by prior arrangement, and came from some distance to do so. But they were rare and Edward usually met them in person.

Edward sat quietly upstairs with a cup of tea, whilst he contemplated his impending meeting with Alice. The agreed time was drawing nearer, and he hadn’t got ready yet. He wasn’t intending to make any special effort for her. He would just go as his usual self. She could take him as she found him, or not. That was up to her. He felt no great need to impress her in any way. Even so, he still looked deep in thought, and decided to check his emails to take his mind off things.

In his working days he’d always kept on top of them. Since coming to Swansea he’d become rather more lax. He sometimes feared opening them, for finding old friends and work colleagues anxious to track him down. He’d put all that behind him as far as he could. Several unopened emails did catch his eye, however, from his former employers. One was dated from back in October. Another had followed in November, and a third in December. He wondered what they wanted with him. Perhaps they wished to tempt him back to work. Perhaps they were missing the money he used to make for them. They’d always done very well out of him, and he in turn had done very well out of them.

He ignored the rest and opened the first of the work ones. As far as he could tell they were inviting him to their annual Christmas function, with the intention of bestowing an honour on him. He was to be their guest of honour. The second email was asking him to confirm he was going. The third was asking him to reply as a matter of urgency, before they made contingency plans. The event was taking place in London the week before Christmas. Edward went into the kitchen to tell Jill about the invitation, and to ask her opinion as to whether he should attend or not. Jill was preparing her tea on her own, as Edward was scheduled to eat out with Alice that night.

‘What do you think?’ Edward asked

‘Go if you want,’ Jill told him.

‘Would you like to come?’ Edward enquired.

‘It sounds more like your thing than mine,’ Jill replied. ‘I think I might feel a bit out of place at a posh event like that.’

‘We’d be guests of honour,’ Edward pointed out.

‘You would. I’d feel a bit like a spare part,’ Jill commented.

‘It might be fun,’ Edward suggested.

‘Well, I’ll go with you if you really want me to,’ Jill conceded eventually.

It was evident she wasn’t that keen, Edward realised. He didn’t intend to press it, any more than he had in encouraging her to accompany him in meeting Alice that evening.

‘It could mean a nice day out in London,’ he observed.

‘Well, there is that,’ Jill agreed.

‘I think I need to think about it before replying,’ Edward said at last.

‘Well, don’t think about it too long,’ Jill told him. ‘It’s not many weeks away.’

‘I’ll get this meeting with Alice out the way first. Then I’ll make a decision,’ Edward announced. ‘I suppose I’d better start getting ready. She’ll be expecting me soon. She doesn’t like people being late, as indeed I don’t myself.’

With that Edward took himself off to the bathroom to start getting ready. He planned to walk rather than drive, in case he needed a drink to calm the nerves. It was a walk he was very familiar with, straight down Oystermouth Road to the maritime quarter and marina, where the Swansea Marriott was located. Since 2022 it had been rebranded as Delta Hotels by Marriott Swansea, but that was a bit of a mouthful and Edward, as well as most other local people, still referred to it simply as the Marriott or Swansea Marriott. It reminded Edward a little of the brief time when the rugby union team he followed most closely, Harlequins, had rebranded themselves as NEC Harlequins of London. As so often in such cases the wordy rebranding hadn’t lasted very long, and the extra words had soon been dropped. For a while the cub had been NEC Harlequins. Now they were just Harlequins again. Edward imagined it would be exactly the same with the Marriott.

Edward put on a pair of casual trousers and a linen jacket, with an overcoat on top, as it would be quite cold on the way back. He wore a polo shirt rather than a formal shirt and tie. He hadn’t shaved his beard, and what hair he had was now a little longer than Alice was used to seeing it. He looked more like an ageing poet than a businessman. Alice wouldn’t recognise him, but that wasn’t really his concern. He wasn’t too bothered what she thought of him. She could think what she liked. He had Jill now. It wasn’t as if he was trying to win Alice back, however pleasing she might have been to look at. It was what was inside that counted, and inside she was cold, or could be when she wanted. She wasn’t generally a warm person. She was businesslike and usually got to the point. She didn’t mince words as a rule. She knew what she wanted and how to get it. Edward was concerned their meeting could be a rather awkward one, although as far as he himself was concerned he hadn’t really done anything wrong.

Jill kissed Edward on the lips and wished him good luck as he set off. He looked at his watch. It was half past six and dark outside. He was due to meet Alice at seven on the dot. He’d allowed himself enough time to get there, whilst maintaining a relaxed rather than hurried pace. As he walked with housing on one side of him and the beach and sea on the other, he passed the guesthouse run by Alan and Gwen Evans, where he’d stayed at the beginning of the summer. He wanted to pop in on them, if only to put off his meeting with Alice a little longer, but he knew it couldn’t be put off. He had to face the music sooner or later. He might just as well get it over with.

As Edward walked he realised he hadn’t even received a text or phone call from Alice to confirm their arranged appointment. He assumed it was still taking place and she wasn’t backing out. He’d heard nothing to say there was a change of plans. She was probably in her room now, getting ready for him. Or perhaps she was already in the bar, enjoying a stiff gin to stiffen her resolve. Perhaps she planned to take him to the cleaners for all he was worth. Hopefully they could come to an amicable agreement that suited all parties. After all Edward had his own legal team, who could paint a pretty bleak picture of Alice in court if it came to it. She’d had the first affair, and wouldn’t want her good name dragged through the mire. She’d be anxious to avoid any bad publicity. That in itself should ensure Edward got a fair and reasonable divorce settlement.

Edward found himself walking slowly. He certainly wasn’t walking fast. He was in no hurry to get there. He was happy to put it off as long as he could, but it couldn’t be put off forever. He continued to put one foot in front of the other. Before long he’d passed the prison and was getting ever nearer. The marina started to come into view. He could see the striking new Swansea Arena, constructed only recently and long after Edward’s day. He couldn’t miss the Marriott. It stood head and shoulders over almost everything else in the vicinity. It was one of the tallest buildings in the city. Edward was glad they were meeting on the ground floor and not the top, as he didn’t like heights very much. He paused outside and took a deep breath before heading inside.