21 Days In Neath – Chapter 3

Chapter 3

Jill’s favourite locations were generally to the west of Swansea. She particularly enjoyed the sandy beaches and coastal scenery of the Gower Peninsula. Whilst Edward could appreciate its stunning, unspoilt beauty, it wasn’t top of his list of places to visit, as he wasn’t a huge fan of heights, and a lot of the best spots to enjoy the spectacular Gower views were on cliff edges. Edward actually thought the Gower was slightly overrated, but that was simply because it didn’t especially appeal to his own personal tastes. He daren’t say that to Jill or anyone else in Wales, however. It was tantamount to heresy. It was like criticising the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. He could be lynched for less. Edward did defend the right of Jill and others to think it was the best place in Wales. Jill had many happy memories of going there a child.

Jill also liked to take Edward further west in the car. Over the course of the summer they’d stopped at Carmarthen, Narbeth and Tenby, all of which Edward had liked very much. They’d visited Laugherne, and the famous boathouse where Dylan Thomas had lived during the later years of his life, when not in London or on his reading tours of America. To the east they’d visited Cowbridge, Aberdare, Abergavenny and Monmouth on different occasions, all of which had impressed Edward with their historical interest and attractive central streets, brimming with independent cafés and shops. As previously mentioned Edward had also insisted on visiting the valley towns not known for their beauty.

On this particular occasion Jill promised him she’d take him anywhere he wanted. It was her way of saying thank you for the two dinners Edward had taken her out for the previous week. Naturally Edward didn’t choose anywhere obvious. He asked if she’d take him to Caerphilly, a town seven miles north of Cardiff. Whilst Caerphilly itself was another Welsh town not known for its beauty, its central landmark was Caerphilly Castle, which was the largest castle in Wales, and together with its extensive moat was considered a breathtaking monument and feat of 13th century engineering.

To make things more interesting, Jill didn’t just drive straight down the M4 to Cardiff. Instead they left early enough to take the scenic route, striking north and skirting the town of Maesteg and the edge of the Afan Forest Park, before meandering down past Treorchy and Pontypridd to Caerphilly. Later they drove back through Llantrissant, Tondu and Pyle, allowing Edward to see as much of Wales as possible and far more than he would have seen from the motorway.

They arrived in Caerphilly about lunchtime, and parked near the railway station. Once they’d got their bearings they wandered down Cardiff Road, one of the main shopping streets of the old town. At the bottom they encountered the recently opened Ffos Caerffili, a mixture of independent retail units and food outlets, intriguingly constructed from former shipping containers. Jill said she’d read somewhere it had opened and was a worthwhile place to visit, but had never been before. There they got lunch at one of the more vegan friendly stalls, which they ate in the communal dining area upstairs.

When they finished they proceeded directly into the grounds of Caerphilly Castle. They found themselves looking down on it and across the moat at its stunning battlements and legendary leaning tower. It truly was an awesome sight, dominating the small town as it did. Edward found himself instantly reaching for his camera to take several pictures, after which they settled on a park bench for a few minutes just to enjoy the view, before eventually proceeding further. There was a path which led round to the main entrance, from which they could begin truly to appreciate its vast splendour, as they traversed a good section of its outside, admiring its steep walls as they went. They had to cross a draw bridge to get inside, where Edward paid at the desk in the castle shop for entry for both Jill and himself.

They spent a good hour or more wandering round the impressive ruins and more recent renovations, taking further photographs both of themselves and the magnificent medieval castle. Edward wasn’t previously aware it was the biggest castle in Wales, and the artificial lakes that surrounded it were considered to be the most elaborate water defences in Britain. It had needed good defences, as it had been the scene for considerable fighting in the past, as its English Earl had attempted to subdue the area’s native Welsh rulers and maintain control of Glamorgan, of which he was Lord. Edward and Jill left feeling much more enlightened than they’d arrived. It also helped Edward to understand more the traditional Welsh dislike for the English, though they had left the town with this magnificent landmark that would no doubt outlast all the buildings around it.

Before leaving Caerphilly, Edward and Jill had a quick look round the newer shops of the Castle Shopping Centre, of which a number were open, to get a more complete idea of the town’s amenities. They strolled back along Castle Street, passing several pleasant looking independent cafés, before eventually rejoining Cardiff Road, at the bottom of which were more open shops, even though it was a Sunday. They were fewer open at the top of the road, but there was another Wetherspoons, where they stopped for a quick drink and a bag of crisps, before taking the lower valley scenic route back.

It had been a lovely day out, but when they arrived back in Swansea they were both exhausted and collapsed on the sofa in front of the television exhausted. They’d walked some distance, not least in the castle grounds, but it had been worth it. They just had a snacky tea, after which Edward opened a bottle of wine and poured them each a glass. They had a couple more before they went to bed, where they cuddled up in each other’s arms and made love. It was a good job neither Alice nor Victoria could see them. They would both have been horrified.

The following week whilst Jill worked in the Swansea bookshop, Edward continued to get the Neath shop ready to open. Gwyn and Sian had kindly left behind a number of items, including tables, chairs, shelves and some furniture that they had no further use for, which Edward intended to refurbish and spruce up. He also ordered more as needed. Things were beginning to take shape, and he was quite pleased with his efforts. He was working on two fronts. He was getting the downstairs coffee shop and bookshop ready, whilst also getting upstairs habitable for he and Jill to stay there as often or not as they liked. It could be their little bolt hole escape overlooking the park for days or even weeks, when they wanted a break from Swansea. Secretly Edward hoped they’d used it quite a lot as time passed, so he wanted to get it looking nice.

Edward had already arranged to collect his medication from a Swansea pharmacy, in a sign he’d made his move to Wales more permanent, although he still retained a doctor in Oxford, just on the off chance he should ever return there. That looked highly unlikely at present, despite his daughter Victoria’s insistence that he should do so immediately and at the first opportunity. Now he had a presence in Neath too, and was working hard to ensure the new premises would be open in good time for Christmas. At the rate work was progressing he was confident they’d be ready to open by December 1st. Perhaps they’d even have an official opening. He might even invite some local dignitaries. Edward was the kind of person who knew how to pull a few strings from his time in business.

When Edward wasn’t working, or exploring Wales with Jill or by himself, he spent his evenings drawing and painting and doing a spot of writing. He’d finally got round to joining an evening art class, to sharpen his rudimentary skills, and was looking to join a writers’ circle too at some point. He was yet to join a local tennis cub, but he and Jill had visited Cwmdonkin Park in the Uplands on several occasions for a gentle knock together. Afterwards they’d enjoyed a drink at the café there, appropriately named Dylan’s after the great Welsh poet from Swansea, whose love of the park as his childhood playground had permeated through much of his later adult writing.

Edward also went to the occasional rugby or football match, just as he had back in Oxford. Normally he went without Jill, as she wasn’t a huge fan of sport, although she didn’t totally mind it and said she might join him on occasion in the future. Jill had occasionally gone to both rugby and football matches with both her father and her late husband, John, when she was younger. Some knowledge and love of sport was in the Welsh blood. Very quickly Edward found he preferred the more relaxed atmosphere of the St Helen’s Ground or The Gnoll in Neath to the noise and hustle and bustle of the bigger matches at the Swansea.com stadium, where both Swansea City and The Ospreys regional side played. The quieter grounds reminded him more of the experience of watching cricket. Sometimes a local rugby match was an excuse or starting point to visit a new town he hadn’t previously visited, but mostly Edward concentrated his efforts on getting the new shop ready to open. Once that was done, he could pass most of its running onto someone else he hoped.

When he wasn’t physically preparing the shop to open, Edward spent time getting to grips with some of the shiny new equipment he’d purchased, like the brand-new coffee machine. He quite enjoyed practising on it and making himself a variety of coffees, like espressos, americanos, cappuccinos, lattes, flat whites, macchiatos etc, until he felt reasonably confident in what he was doing. Because of his heart condition, he had to watch his caffeine intake, and after one strong coffee generally had to switch to decaffeinated. Even so he was learning. He was even getting good at frothing the milk, whether it was dairy or soya or oat, and was quite pleased with his efforts.

Edward had a big list of jobs to be done, before the coffee shop and bookshop could finally open. Keeping in regular touch with the local district council, he had most of the paperwork and red tape under control. He now turned his attention to sourcing suppliers for the food and cake he intended to sell on the premises. He was doing quite well and had received samples from several, which he’d liked. He was keen for as many of the suppliers as possible to be locally based and independent. He’d already found a nearby bakery willing to provide a selection of locally baked artisan breads for the sandwiches and paninis. He just needed a supplier of fresh soup, pies, pasties and quiches, and had already earmarked a couple of potential ones that might fulfil his needs. He was also entertaining the possibility of approaching Nonna’s in Swansea Market to see if they wanted to stock their delicious vegan doughnuts in Edward’s new coffee shop, and perhaps a few other items from their menu too. Whilst not exclusively vegan, since knowing Jill Edward had turned his back on meat and was being slowly converted.

Edward normally travelled to Neath on the train alone, whilst Jill minded the Swansea shop. Occasionally she chose not to open the Swansea shop and joined him instead. But mostly he continued the preparations throughout October and early November by himself. From time to time he took Beti the labrador with him. She was a well behaved and ageing dog, and would happily lie quietly in a basket they’d taken over whilst he worked. As a treat at some point during the day Edward would take her for a short walk round Victoria Gardens. If time allowed and the weather was good they’d walk a little further, past The Gnoll rugby ground, to the end of Harle Street and on to the Gnoll Country Park, where they generally did a circuit of the lake. Of course they did it at a very leisurely pace, as neither were spring chickens, stopping at various intervals when they needed to. A new visitor centre with café was soon to open, which would provide somewhere else to recharge their batteries when it did, before they wandered back.

In Swansea Edward continued to walk Beti regularly in the open spaces they were pleasantly surrounded with. The duty seemed to fall to him more often than it did Jill, but he didn’t mind. Often he walked Beti in the late afternoon or early evening, depending on the light, which was beginning to fade as autumn progressed, whilst Jill stayed at home, preparing their evening meal. One popular walk was straight down Mumbles Road, with its stunning views of Swansea Bay and Mumbles in the distance on a good day. Other times Edward walked Beti round Singleton Park, though he preferred the smaller, more intimate scenery of Brynmill Park, which he’d often walked through as a student on the way to and from the main university campus.

If time was restricted he just did a quick circuit of Victoria Park, where he and Jill had enjoyed another of their occasional games of tennis during the recent summer months. Edward was resolved to join a local club by the following summer if he hadn’t before, both to get fit and to lose a little more weight, though he was pleased with what he had lost. He was definitely cutting a slimmer figure than he had when he’d first arrived in Swansea, and he’d had to buy new trousers a size smaller to reflect his decreased girth. He was now a little quicker around the court, and if he could rediscover his old tennis form he might even return to local league action, he thought. Perhaps Jill could become his doubles partner in time, though he suspected competitive sport wasn’t really in her nature. She only wanted to play for fun.

Once in a while Edward took Beti up to the Uplands, where they spent time in Dylan’s childhood stomping ground, Cwmdonkin Park. The walk back was always much easier than the walk there, as it was straight down Rhyddings Park Road onto King Edward Road. It was always a nostalgic walk for Edward, as he was reminded of the student houses he and a number of his fellow undergraduates had inhabited back in the 1980s over forty years ago, memories that were now so distant and slowly and irrevocably fading from Edward’s mind. They only returned when he made such walks.

Occasionally Edward got a bus down to Blackpill and took Beti for a walk round Clyne Gardens. Beti seemed to enjoy it there, as there were plenty of other walkers and dogs, but it was a bit busy for Edward’s personal tastes. He preferred to venture off the beaten track and away from the crowds. It was why he preferred the old mining and rugby towns of the valleys to the beauty of the Gower Peninsula. Edward could be a little contrary sometimes. At least if they went to Clyne Gardens, Edward could enjoy a pint or glass of wine at The Woodman pub afterwards, before getting the bus back.

Whilst Edward was happy with his impulsive decision to open a second shop in Neath, he was still a little concerned with the reputation Neath had at night. He’d read more than once on the Wales Online website there had been trouble with gangs of teenagers marauding the streets and other antisocial behaviour. There was only one way to get to the bottom of it, and that was to find out for himself. So one day after finishing at the shop, he stayed on a little later and did a little pub crawl on his own, starting at The Cross Keys, before proceeding to The Greyhound and The St Ives, having just a half in each. They were all very quiet, with just a handful of locals and regulars. The Castell-Nedd Arms, where they were showing live sport was a bit busier, whilst The Old Market Tavern appeared to be permanently closed, despite having an attractive outside façade. There were no gangs of marauding youths. It was just very quiet, although of course this was early in the week and not a weekend.

To check he wasn’t mistaken Edward wandered down Green Street, which was completely deserted, before turning right into Orchard Street. He found the Allan Leonard Lewis VC public house rather busier. It clearly had a regular clientele, a bit like the Neath branch of Wetherspoons, which was named The David Protheroe, opposite the railway station. There weren’t that many places open to eat at night, at least that Edward noticed, although The Welsh House Restaurant and Bar opposite The Castle Hotel looked quite nice. The Cadno Lounge by Neath Leisure Centre was also a notable exception and appeared to be serving food until 10pm.

Of course this was a Monday night on a chilly evening in late October. Edward could hardly expect it to be that busy. To complete his research, it was only fair he return at some point on a Friday or Saturday night. A couple of weeks later he persuaded Jill to come with him at the weekend. Naturally they took the train, so they could have a few of drinks as they proceeded. Edward noted there were a couple of clubs and live music venues that were open that hadn’t been before, but he and Jill didn’t go in. They were a bit old for that scene.

Whilst it was certainly busier than it had been, it wasn’t that busy. More importantly they didn’t encounter any trouble. They felt perfectly safe, walking the streets of Neath at night. Edward wasn’t left fearful his new shop and home might be vandalised by unruly youths, or vagrants looking for somewhere to bed down for the night. In fact they left feeling somewhat reassured. They actually enjoyed a pleasant evening in the town, visiting four or five pubs and having a bite to eat. They realised most of the partygoers were heading in the opposite direction, to Swansea and a night out on Wind Street.

They got the penultimate train back. They knew from experience the very last one often attracted drunk passengers, whom they were anxious to avoid. They got a taxi from the train station. Swansea’s High Street and Wind Street weren’t necessarily the places for a middle-aged couple to wander on a weekend evening, unless they were looking to be dragged into a nightclub. Edward and Jill certainly didn’t want that. When they got inside the comfort of their home, Jill made her own announcement.

‘I’ve been thinking, now I’ve met your daughter, Victoria, you should really meet mine, Megan,’ she declared.

Jill only had one offspring, whom she and her husband had raised slightly later in life. Megan was now in her twenties, and trying to make it as a local artist with mixed success, whilst she also worked a succession of ever-changing casual jobs. She lived locally, but Edward had never met her to date. She was a bit unsettled and rootless by all accounts, as indeed her mother had been when she was young.

‘That’s a wonderful idea. I’d like that very much,’ Edward agreed.

In fact he was somewhat delighted Jill had brought the matter up. He wanted to meet Megan for his own purposes. He hadn’t met her yet, but in his mind she was someone he was already considering as an option to help them run the two shops. The other of course was Meredith, who worked in the city centre coffee shop where he’d begun most of his days during the early weeks of his return to Swansea. He fully intended to poach her for his Neath shop. Of course he hadn’t told her or anyone else that as yet. Whilst he was aware that she did most of the baking there, she wasn’t the actual owner of the business. She was the face of it, but it belonged to someone else. If he offered her enough money, he was confident he could tempt her away. Similarly in his head he already had a package for Megan she would find difficult to resist. He was feeling rather pleased with himself.

As both he and Jill were a little tipsy from their night out, naturally enough they made love before falling asleep. They were still in that honeymoon phase of their relationship. Long might it continue, Edward reflected, smiling contentedly to himself, before switching off the light. He was already looking forward to meeting Megan, and his mind began to ponder their impending meeting as he nodded off.

Jill didn’t waste any time. She arranged for them all to have lunch together the following week. She suggested she shut the shop for a couple of hours and they meet somewhere in town. Megan was presently renting a holiday home in Caswell Bay with a couple of friends. She found the peace and quiet there conducive to concentrating on her art. She was managing to get pieces stocked in local galleries and craft shops, particularly in Mumbles, but she wasn’t earning enough to make a living from it and had to work other jobs on the side. She got in and out of the city centre in an old Mini Cooper, but the car was on its last legs and seemed to shriek with discomfort on the short journey from Caswell Bay to Swansea each time she negotiated it. It wasn’t very clean inside. Megan didn’t really have the time for such insignificant trifles. Edward would have cleaned it for her, if she’d allowed him to, just as he’d cleaned her mother’s car when they first met. It was unlikely she’d give him the opportunity, however. Most of the time she lived in another world, or was of another world, but she was bright and creative.

When Edward met Megan for the first time, she was as he imagined Jill had been at a similar age. She was young and pretty, but she didn’t make as much of her youthful beauty as she might have done. She had a hippie style to her appearance, and wore slightly unflattering baggy clothes and chunky, black boots on her feet, but Edward wasn’t deceived. Her skin was unblemished and her face had an attractive quality to it. The ends of her hair had an auburn tint, which was she growing out. What was returning in its place was a fetching light brown. Jill herself had once had glorious, thick, chestnut brown hair. Now she was in her mid-fifties it was greying of course. As a student Edward had once been proud of his thick, fair locks. Now he didn’t have too much left, and what he had was grey. It didn’t bother him greatly. He’d learned to live with it, just as he had other things in life. He’d been lucky in other ways.

As Megan was a vegetarian too, it was only natural they take her to Nonna’s in Swansea Market. It was the main plant-based café in the city centre. There was also No 18 Café Bar a little out of town in Brynmor Road, nearer where they lived, which they promised to take her to on her next visit. Edward liked Nonna’s, as he could stuff his face with a rich assortment of vegan delights, including hot dogs, filled ciabattas and their delightful donuts for dessert. Edward liked the fruit ones best, particularly blueberry, although strawberry and lemon were also rather nice, and he was happy to have two of them when he had room, even though they were dense and very filling on their own.

‘It’s lovely to meet you at last,’ Edward greeted Megan warmly. ‘I don’t know how it’s taken quite so long, but I’m glad we’re finally meeting now.’

He and Jill guided Megan to a corner table in Nonna’s. There weren’t many to choose from, so they were lucky to find one.

‘Nice to meet you too,’ Megan replied, returning Edward’s rather formal handshake. ‘I’m sorry we haven’t met before, but I don’t get into town that much. Mum normally comes out to me.’

‘I try to when I can,’ Jill confirmed.

‘Your mother tells me you’re an artist,’ Edward continued.

‘Well, trying to be,’ Megan laughed.

‘And how’s that going?’ Edward asked.

‘It’s OK, but I could be doing better,’ Megan admitted.

‘It’s still early days for her,’ Jill interjected. ‘It takes a long time to make your name in art. But at least she’s selling some pieces.’

‘That’s great. What do you specialise in?’ Edward enquired.

‘I’m really interested in three-dimensional works and the potential of art installations. That’s what I really like doing, but it’s the drawings, paintings and photographs of the Gower that sell best,’ she explained.

Edward’s face lit up.

‘Oh I’m trying to do some simple sketches and watercolours of local scenery too, but I’m a total novice,’ he said, hoping Megan would be able to relate to his rudimentary efforts. ‘It was one of the things I always wanted to try my hand at in retirement, that and a spot of writing.’

‘Is it going well?’ Megan wondered.

‘Well, I think I’m slowly getting there, but still have a long way to go,’ Edward acknowledged. ‘I’m too easily distracted by other things. I need to be more focussed.’

Edward contemplated how he might best turn the conversation round to suggesting Megan consider coming to work for them, without making his intentions too blatant and obvious. Whilst he pondered that conundrum, he retreated from the conversation for a short period to allow mother and daughter to catch up and engage in some general chit-chat. At least with Megan’s father John now some time deceased, there wasn’t the same awkwardness there had been with Victoria, when introducing Jill as the replacement to the very much still living Alice, Edward’s now estranged wife. Jill had been on her own for a number of years. Edward formed the impression Megan thought it was probably high time her mother met someone new, and seemed quite pleased for her. When Megan suddenly mentioned that lack of space in her Caswell Bay home was an issue, it suddenly gave Edward the opportunity to raise his suggestion.

‘What I really need is proper studio, but I can’t afford to rent one,’ Megan announced.

‘Well, it’s just a thought, which I should probably have passed by your mother first,’ Edward began, as if the idea had just come to him. ‘But there’s ample space in the bookshop now we’re opening a second one to take the excess stock. It could double as an artist’s studio. You could work there, whilst minding the shop for us. Of course we’d pay you an honest wage to do so, and to be truthful not many people come in on an average day. Most of the sales we get are online ones, which I can process and post out anytime.’

‘I think it’s an excellent idea. I don’t know why I didn’t think of it myself,’ Jill agreed.

She could already see it would allow her and Edward more time off together, as well as giving her slightly scatty, disorganised and wayward daughter a firmer base and a place to work. She only hoped Megan would repay Edward’s confidence in her.

‘I guess it could work,’ Megan agreed, after a little thought. ‘It would mean I could give up my other jobs, and as you say continue working on my art at the same time if it’s not very busy.’

‘It really isn’t,’ Jill confirmed. ‘It hasn’t been since your father died.’

And then came the question she was a little embarrassed to ask, but did so anyway.

‘Out of interest, how much were you thinking of paying me?’ Megan enquired.

‘I don’t know. How does fifteen pounds an hour sound?’ Edward suggested.

He knew it would be coming out of his own finances, just as Meredith’s would be too in the Neath shop if he could nab her. It was well above the going rate for such a job, but he wasn’t too concerned. He could afford it.

‘You’ve got yourself a deal,’ Megan declared, shaking Edward’s hand firmly.

She was positively beaming. She could see it could work out very well for her indeed.

‘That’s settled then,’ Edward concurred.

Jill looked pleased too. Edward was worried she might have her doubts about the proposal. Instead she seemed completely in tune and on board with the idea. Megan was happy with the suggestion she spend three or four days in the Swansea bookshop, starting as soon as she handed in her notice in her present casual jobs. All parties were content with the arrangement being flexible and Megan working more or less hours depending on her artistic commitments. Both Jill and Edward would continue to work there too, but their focus would turn to the Neath shop. All that remained was for Edward to secure the services of Meredith’s help. He fully intended to do that as soon as possible.

Edward made a special trip into town just a day or two after with that in mind. Meredith’s coffee shop was only just around the corner from Nonna’s. He felt a bit guilty. He hadn’t been in for a little while. In truth he’d been too busy with other things. He had a lot on his mind, with the impending opening of a second bookshop and coffee shop. He’d also singularly failed to resolve the situation with Alice, who continued to text and phone regularly, but that wasn’t his chief concern at present.

Meredith welcomed him warmly when he made his long overdue return appearance, and greeted him as if he’d never been away. At least she remembered him, which was a blessing. He’d greatly valued the quiet mornings he’d spent there during those first few weeks back in Swansea, when he’d read a book over a coffee and cake. He didn’t have a book with him today, but it was nice to be back all the same. It was a more traditional coffee shop than Nonna’s, which was entirely plant-based. Edward imagined his would be somewhere between the two.

‘Lovely to see you again,’ Meredith said. ‘How have you been?’

‘I’m very well,’ Edward replied. ‘How are you?’

‘I’m well too,’ Meredith said. ‘What can I get you?’

‘My usual latte, and whatever cake you recommend,’ Edward responded.

‘That’s easy. The rock cakes have only just come out of the oven and are still warm,’ Meredith said.

‘I’ll have one of them then,’ Edward agreed.

‘So you’re still in Swansea?’ Meredith observed, as she prepared his cake and coffee.

‘I am, although I don’t know if I can really call myself retired now,’ Edward explained. ‘I’m helping run a second-hand bookshop, and we’re about to open a second one. In fact that’s what I came to talk to you about. My visit today isn’t just pleasure, it’s also business. I have a proposition for you.’

‘What do you mean?’ Meredith asked, sounding a little confused but also intrigued.

‘Tell me Meredith, what do they pay you here?’ Edward enquired.

Meredith gave him a figure. It was barely above National Minimum Wage.

‘What would you say if I said I could do slightly better than that, if you come and work for me?’ Edward proposed.

‘In what capacity?’ Meredith wondered.

Edward explained he planned to open a new coffee shop and bookshop in Neath, and needed someone to help him run it.

‘Well, I’d need to think about it,’ Meredith said. ‘I’ve been here a long time, although maybe it is time for a change,’ she conceded.

‘You can take as long as you like to think about it,’ Edward assured her. ‘What if I pop back in a few days and you can give me your answer then?’

‘That’s perfect,’ Meredith said.

Edward then left her alone and sat down to enjoy his coffee and cake. He returned a couple of days later to see what Meredith had decided.

‘I’ve discussed it with my partner, and I’m in,’ she told him the moment he walked through the door.

‘I’m delighted,’ Edward said. ‘Welcome to the firm.’

It was just the news he wanted. As Edward was catching up with old friends, he decided to look up Alan and Gwen at the Oystermouth Road guesthouse where he’d stayed on his way home. He hadn’t seen them in a little while either and it was high time he did, he realised. They’d probably be surprised to see him. He hadn’t seen them for a month or two at least, since late summer in fact. He’d just been too busy. Other things had taken over. He didn’t want to be a poor friend. That wasn’t really his style. He liked to keep in touch with people when he could.

Of course he hadn’t kept in touch with his old friends in Oxford, but that was a rather different matter. He’d just fled on a whim, after discovering his wife’s affair. He would reconnect with some of his old friends in due time, once the dust had settled. Besides many of their acquaintances were Alice’s friends rather than his, attracted by the smell of money she gave off and the relatively lavish lifestyle they’d enjoyed. Those sorts liked the fact they could throw extravagant dinner parties at a moment’s notice, with no consideration to cost. That had been more for Alice’s sake than his. Edward didn’t need such physical demonstrations of his affluence. He knew he was rich. He didn’t need to be constantly reminded of that fact. He was by nature a man of simpler and more modest tastes, like his first wife Angela had always been, and indeed as Jill was too. Now Edward had returned to those principles, and intended to live by them in the main. The days of excess with Alice were firmly in the past.

Alan and Gwen were indeed surprised to see him, but also pleased. They greeted him with the same warmth that Meredith had earlier in the day. They harboured no grudges that he hadn’t been to see them lately. They knew he was a busy man, what with a new partner and a bookshop to look after, as well as having to take the dog out for her daily walks. They knew Edward was a reliable man, and a man of his word. He’d always pop by when he could.

‘Well, come on in,’ Alan said, ushering Edward inside. ‘How have you been?’

‘I’m very well thanks,’ Edward replied. ‘And you?’

‘Same as always. We’ve had the summer rush. Now it’s autumn it’s a bit quieter,’ Alan remarked. ‘It’s always nice to catch up with a friendly face, particularly at this time of year. I’m glad you haven’t forgotten us.’

‘Yes, it’s lovely to see you,’ Gwen called from the kitchen, as she finished what she was doing and came to join them in the front room, which doubled as both bar and breakfast room. ‘How’s it going with Jill?’ she enquired.

Gwen was always keen to hear the latest gossip, where matters of the heart were concerned. Indeed she’d actively encouraged Edward in that direction, when the possibility of him and Jill getting together had first become a serious option. Now they were a proper couple, living under the same roof.

‘It’s all going very smoothly,’ Edward told them. ‘I’ve got no complaints or regrets about my decision to stay. In fact we’re looking at opening a second shop in Neath, which will be both a bookshop and coffee shop.’

‘That’s exciting,’ Alan said. ‘We’ll have to pop in when we can.’

He then proceeded to fill Alan and Gwen in about his plans for the shop, explaining he hoped to open in a few weeks in good time for Christmas, although he didn’t expect it to start getting busy until the following spring and summer. The early months would be about bedding in and learning the ropes of the business, he explained.

‘Have you heard much from Alice?’ Gwen asked.

‘She still texts and rings regularly, but I haven’t been back to Oxford,’ Edward admitted. ‘It’s something I’ll have to sort out in due course.’

He then asked after their news. He didn’t want the conversation just to be about him. He wanted to know what they were doing too.

‘Well as you know, it’s hard for us to get out much with the guesthouse,’ Alan said.

‘It will be better when we’re retired,’ Gwen added.

‘Are you planning to retire?’ Edward asked.

‘Well that’s what we’re working slowly towards, but I think it will be a few more years before we can,’ Alan conceded.

Edward realised of course that he was probably in a position to help Alan and Gwen. He could buy a share in the business and pay for extra staff to ease the workload, but one thing at a time he told himself. He needed to get the Neath shop up and running first. Once he’d done that it was something he’d definitely look at, perhaps in time for the next summer season. He wouldn’t mention the idea now. The summer was a long time away. He didn’t want to make promises he couldn’t keep. On arrival Gwen had kindly brought Edward a cup of tea and some biscuits. As the afternoon progressed and they continued to chat affably, Alan encouraged him onto the whisky.

‘I mustn’t have too many. I’ve got my art class this evening,’ Edward announced.

‘Maybe it will encourage the creative juices,’ Gwen suggested.

Despite his reservations, Edward still had at least one more than he should have done. When he got in, he forewent taking Beti out for her usual walk.

‘Missing a day won’t hurt,’ Jill said. ‘Besides she’s an old dog.’

‘Like we are ourselves,’ Edward noted.

Instead he took himself off for a nap, hoping to wake refreshed for his art class. Whilst he didn’t feel exactly that, he did at least get through it. The following night Jill had a meeting of her book group, and Edward joined her for it, even if he didn’t always like the books they chose to discuss. They were often new or recent publications by the latest authors celebrated by the likes of The Times Literary Supplement and The Guardian. Whilst Edward didn’t doubt their merit, he preferred the classics, particularly of the 20th century, and was always happier when they were discussing one of those. In truth he didn’t know as much about the new wave of writers. He had his old favourites, like Orwell, Ballard and Vonnegut, and stuck with those mostly and didn’t especially need anyone else. The only living writer he really liked was the great Irish novelist John Banville. He also enjoyed the works of Ian McEwan, at least those he’d read.

It was the same with music. He knew practically nothing of anything released post the year 2000. He did have a couple of albums by the Sheffield born singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, and had even seen him in concert wen he’d played in Oxford. That was only by chance, when someone happened to introduce him to the album Cole’s Corner at a party. Edward was very struck by the title track and another hugely atmospheric single from the album entitled The Ocean. Edward loved the way it slowly built to a crescendo. It had an appealingly dated quality to it, like it had been recorded in an earlier era. Other than that Edward mainly listened to the music of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s that he always had.

After the book club meeting, Edward and Jill retired to a hostelry in Brynmor Road. When they left they were slightly tipsy. The alcohol put them in the mood for a steamy sex session. They got up a little late the next day, and decided not to open the shop. Instead Jill came to Neath with Edward, to help him to continue applying the finishing touches there. It was going well, and they were on schedule and on course to open as planned. Edward promised to catch up with any book orders that night. Much of their business was now online, and Edward had enjoyed success sourcing books for those who couldn’t do it for themselves.

It was then that Jill received a phone call to say her mother had suffered another fall. She was still in her own home at present, but her health was beginning to decline more noticeably and rapidly of late. She was in her mid-eighties and becoming more frail and forgetful. She was struggling to look after herself, as until recently she always had done. She now had carers visiting each day, and Jill popped in as often as she could. It wasn’t enough. It was only a matter of time before she’d have to go into a residential home, they realised.

‘I’ll come with you when you visit at the weekend,’ Edward promised.

He’d met Jill’s mother a number of times, but wasn’t entirely convinced she really knew who he was anymore. Of course she had her good days, when according to Jill she was more like her old self. On other occasions she seemed distracted and not really listening, and unable to take things in that were said to her. Perhaps she took Edward to be Jill’s late husband, John. The thought had occurred to Edward more than once. By coincidence it was also the anniversary of John’s death at the weekend some five years or so earlier.

‘Perhaps we could put some flowers on John’s grave on the way,’ Jill suggested.

‘That’s a lovely idea,’ Edward agreed.

‘We’ll do that first and then see mum on the way back,’ Jill proposed.

Edward nodded in agreement. John was buried at Oystermouth Cemetery on the edge of Mumbles. Jill’s mother, whose name was Mary, lived in a small, terraced house in Sketty, between Killay and the Uplands. It would be a fairly straightforward drive down Mumbles Road to the cemetery, before returning via Sketty Lane to visit Mary and see how she was. Jill had two other siblings, an older sister and a younger brother, but neither lived locally anymore. So all responsibility for her mother fell on her. One was in North Wales, married with children in Wrexham. The other had moved to a job in Birmingham. It meant Jill was effectively on her own as far as her mum was concerned. At least she had Edward to help.

They drove to the cemetery in Jill’s old Fiat. He’d have to help her get an upgrade on that before too much longer passed, he realised. It was barely any better than Megan’s rusting car. At the cemetery Edward left Jill alone for a few moments with her thoughts, whilst she placed the fresh flowers on John’s grave. He didn’t feel at all threatened by her memories of her life with her late husband. He was glad she recalled it with affection, though he’d formed the impression Jill had liked and respected John rather than really loved him, not in the way he himself had loved his first wife Angela. John had been the safe and steady option, who’d brought stability to Jill’s slightly chaotic life. He’d provided that, until he’d died prematurely of cancer in his early sixties at an age not much older than Edward was now. Jill had just carried on the bookshop, as she didn’t know what else to do with herself.

Afterwards they managed to get a parking space right outside her mother’s house. She had a key to let herself in. She could no longer rely on her mother hearing the bell when it rang, or indeed coming to open the door if she did. She found her mother sitting in her front room. The television was on. Carers had been to get her breakfast and lunch, and would be returning later to get her tea and help her to bed. She no longer found it easy to do any of these things herself, although she was reluctant to admit it, and on her better days when she was still fully lucid valued her diminishing independence and wanted to keep hold of it as best she could.

‘How are you mum?’ Jill asked, bending down to give her mother a kiss on the cheek.

‘I’m fine,’ Mary replied.

‘I hear you had another fall,’ Jill commented.

She was speaking more slowly and loudly, as her mother was hard of hearing.

‘Did I?’ Mary said, as if she was surprised at the suggestion, or just didn’t remember.

‘So the nurses tell me,’ Jill confirmed.

‘Well if I did, it was nothing,’ Mary said, suddenly getting slightly belligerent, as if she resented the suggestion she needed help and couldn’t look after herself. ‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’

‘You remember Edward,’ Jill said, both changing the subject and introducing her male companion to her mother.

She obviously didn’t remember Edward.

‘Nice to meet you,’ she said, smiling at him anyway.

‘Nice to meet you again,’ Edward replied.

‘Have you brought me something to eat?’ she asked. ‘They gave me cottage pie for lunch, and they know I don’t like it.’

‘Edward hasn’t brought you food. He’s with me,’ Jill explained. ‘Someone will be along later to do your evening meal. But I can get you a cup of tea and some biscuits in the meantime, if you’d like some,’ Jill offered.

‘That would be nice,’ Mary nodded.

‘I’ve even brought vegan milk with me, so we can have a cup with you,’ Jill added.

‘Yuck, I don’t know how you drink that stuff,’ Mary commented.

‘You soon get used to it, and when you do cow’s milk tastes odd,’ Jill explained, starting to get up.

‘Here, let me do it,’ Edward offered, getting up himself and making his way into the kitchen.

‘Well, if you insist,’ Jill said, sitting back down.

‘How do you like your tea Mary?’ he called out, as he put the kettle on and started making it.

‘As it comes, and with one sugar,’ Mary answered politely.

A few minutes later Edward returned from the kitchen with tea and biscuits for three.

‘Here you are,’ he said, placing a tray he’d found down on a small table in the corner of the room.

He poured Mary a cup and handed it to her. Then he did Jill’s. Lastly he did a cup for himself. He then handed the biscuits round, before sitting back down. The biscuits he’d found in the cupboard were plain digestive ones and vegan by default, so Jill could happily eat them. Edward had a couple too.

‘You didn’t bring John today then?’ Mary commented.

‘John died if you remember,’ Jill reminded her mum. ‘He’s been dead over five years in fact. I’m with Edward now.’

‘Yes of course,’ she recalled. ‘And how is Edward?’ she enquired.

‘I’m very well,’ Edward told her.

‘I expect John is with David,’ Mary continued, seemingly getting a little confused and not totally understanding who Edward was, or indeed where John and David were.

David was in fact her own late husband and had been dead some twenty years or more.

‘Dad passed on too a long time ago,’ Jill announced, trying to prompt her mother’s deteriorating memory.

‘Of course he did,’ Mary recalled. ‘I wondered why he wasn’t here.’

Later on she seemed to return to greater awareness and asked after Jill’s daughter, Megan.

‘She’s going to come and work with us,’ Jill explained.

‘That would be nice,’ Mary said. ‘And how’s her art going?’ she added, remembering Megan was trying to forge a career as a local artist.

‘She’s selling a few pieces,’ Jill told her mum.

‘Good for her,’ Mary said.

She even seemed to remember Edward for a moment when it was time to leave.

‘Nice to see you again,’ she said to him.

‘Nice to see you again too,’ Edward returned the compliment.

‘I’ll pop round again in the week,’ Jill promised her mother, as they made their way to the door. ‘Ring your alarm if you need to.’

‘I will,’ Mary said.

She now carried one at all times, which when activated alerted Jill and local care services.

‘I do worry about her,’ Jill said, once they were outside and out of earshot.

‘You will have to give serious consideration to her going into a home before too long,’ Edward observed.

‘I know, but I don’t like to think about it too much,’ Jill stated. ‘I don’t know how we’d afford it for a start.’

‘I guess I’d have to help you there,’ Edward said, as they got into the car and drove off.

Mary only had limited savings, so any residential home could only be financed with Edward’s help. Otherwise her house would have to be put on the market and sold off, and there would be little inheritance left for Jill and her siblings. No one wanted that, and Edward was only too aware of that fact. He needed to preserve Jill’s modest inheritance for her if he could.

‘You are amazing sometimes. You know that Edward,’ Jill told him.

‘I’m only trying to assist where I can,’ he replied unassumingly.

He liked helping people. He had the money to do it. He didn’t want any prizes or reward for doing so. The fact that he was able to was reward enough in itself. Life had been financially kind to him. He felt it only fair he should give some back. He hoped to be able to help all the Welsh friends he’d acquired in time, including Alan and Gwen, Megan and Meredith. He’d also keep in touch with Gwyn and Sian, and check in on them again when time allowed. Money had put Edward in a privileged position he understood. It wasn’t right he keep it all to himself. It was just gathering dust where it was, and interest of course. He needed to share his wealth.

The clocks had gone back. October had turned into November. Autumn was now in full swing. The trees in the nearby parks were beginning to lose their leaves. The days were shorter and the nights longer. There was a cooler chill in the air. There were more rainy days than dry ones. It reduced Edward’s temptation to spend his time sightseeing in Wales. Instead he spent most weekday daytimes in the Neath shop, getting it shipshape and ready to open. He worked upstairs too, so it was ready for him and Jill to live in as and when they wished to. He was pleased with his efforts. He busied himself with small details, until he was happy with what he’d achieved and they reached the standards of his high expectations. He wasn’t one for half measures. Everything had to be completed to his entire satisfaction.

The project was progressing exactly as Edward hoped. They now had Megan to help out in the Swansea bookshop, so Jill could spend more time helping Edward in Neath, as well as supporting her mother, whose health, both mental and physical, continued to decline at a rapid rate. Meredith was all ready to start in his employment as soon as the new Neath shop opened. She’d already been over a couple of time to check the layout, and had made several suggestions herself to optimise the space and maximise the speed and efficiency of service. Edward valued her input. She had extensive experience in running a coffee shop. She knew what she was talking about.

Edward continued to keep on top of the internet side of the business each night when he got home. There were always a few books to parcel up and ship out. He also continued to source rare books for those older customers who didn’t have internet access, or struggled to use it. At one time it had been his intention to make that the main focus of the business, and barely open the Swansea bookshop. Instead he’d allowed himself to be tempted by the Neath premises. Of course with both Megan and Meredith on board, and perhaps others in due course, it wouldn’t be necessary for him and Jill to be there all the time. Indeed they wouldn’t have to be there that much at all. Megan could open and shut the shop as she liked, when she needed to eat. They’d probably get Meredith a lunchtime assistant to cover the rush and so she could have a break, or do it themselves.

For Edward it was all more of a labour of love than real work. It was more like a hobby. It was nothing like the cut and thrust of the London financial world. There was none of the stress involved, mainly because Edward wasn’t reliant on it making a profit for him. He had more than ample reserves to fall back on. In his head he still liked to think of himself as retired, even if he wasn’t. He’d got the business much more organised, although it sometimes frustrated him that Jill didn’t apply his systems when she was left to her own devices. She rarely correctly catalogued the new books when they came in, as she never had in the past. If she did so all the time, they could be making rather more money than they were doing. Like everyone else she was a creature of habit and found it hard to change.

By Mid-November the new Neath shop was ready to open. The kitchen and new food utilities were in place, and the bookshop was stocked with as many books as it could reasonably take. Meredith had now left her coffee shop in Neath and was in Edward’s full-time employment, for which he’d completed all the necessary legal paperwork, and for Megan. The business was legally registered. He’d arranged a full food hygiene inspection of his own volition. He’d set December 1st as their official opening day. It was a Monday, so seemed as good a day as any. He’d invited a few local dignitaries to attend. He’d also visited the Neath Rugby Club, which was only just down the road, who said they’d send a few players to have a presence at the opening. He’d also invited press and photographers. He was laying on wine and a lavish buffet to make it worth their while. He also invited some of the other local businesses. He preferred them to see him more as a friend and ally than fierce rival and competitor.

Megan had settled into the Swansea bookshop. It now resembled an art studio as much as a bookshop. With much of the stock transferred to Neath, there was ample space for her to work. Edward had no issue with that. He realised he too could work there on his modest drawings and paintings as and when he wished in time. He also planned to stock framed copies of his photographs of local landmarks eventually, taken on his expensive state-of-the-art camera. There had been a reason he’d spent a lot on it when he’d bought it. He knew it could be put to commercial use in due course.

Meanwhile Alice continued to text and ring at regular intervals, and Edward continued to put her off. He realised he couldn’t put her off forever. He’d have to have a proper sit-down conversation with her one day. She kept asking when he’d be returning to Oxford to sort things out. He was polite, but non-committal. It had now been a good six months since he’d first discovered her affair. He noted she didn’t seem to mention Paul anymore. Perhaps all wasn’t well on that front. Perhaps Paul wasn’t living in their family home as Edward had assumed. Edward knew he’d have to face Alice before much longer had passed. Indeed he realised it would probably be sooner rather than later. Perhaps in some ways it was better just to get it out the way, he thought. He suspected he might even have to see her again before Christmas.