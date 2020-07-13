2020 Farmshop & Deli Awards – Regional Winner

The Little Cheesemonger, based in Rhuddlan, North Wales, won the Farm Shop & Deli 2020 awards for Wales Regional Winner. Impressing this year’s expert panel of judges and beating off competition from the broad scope of excellence in independent fine food retail nationwide.

Owner of The Little Cheesemonger Gemma said:

“It was another glorious sunny day in lock down, I didn’t realise the time! Luckily I just remembered at the right moment! The awards ceremony was being broadcast via social media, following the postponement of the Farm Shop & Deli Show at the NEC Birmingham due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It was surreal when host Nigel Barden was talking about someone and I realised it was me. We won!”

The awards, held in partnership with The Grocer, were founded to recognise the very best standards in speciality retail and celebrate the highest levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement.

The robust judging process is managed by a panel of food industry experts that included the likes of Chairman of the Judges, food critic, journalist and broadcaster Nigel Barden; acclaimed food and drink writer, chef and Co-Chair of Judges, Elaine Lemm; Fresh Foods Reporter at The Grocer, Henry Sandercock and Head of Commercial Operations and Buyer at Booths, John Gill – plus many more!

Nigel said:

“From a fantastic collection of speciality retailer finalists, dedicated to artisan quality, service and the communities they serve, we now have the very best of the best! What a fabulous group of winners they are; shining beacons in their respective fields – truly 2020’s finest!”

Gemma said:

“What an honor for our tiny business in North Wales to A: to win and B: to be described as one of 2020 finest out of 51 nationally who were shortlisted”

The judges comments about The Little Cheesemonger noted:

“A small but impressive operation with the owner taking her wares out to the community, particularly with popular school visits. Her cheese, wedding cakes and sharing platters are really paying off and she even has vegan cheese options.”

Gemma said:

“We normally would have celebrated and thanked our customers for their votes with fizz and canapes. It was unfortunate timing with lockdown. Usually a flurry of media would have followed helping give our little business a boost, but again everything was put on hold. We decided to celebrate the win quietly with an excellent buttery Chardonnay I stock in the shop. Now life is returning to some sort of normality, we can display our award in the window. It reminds me of the standards to adhere to and maintain but also realise even the smallest businesses can make great achievements but only with the support of their customers and communities.”

Visit: thelittlecheesemonger.co.uk