Why Are We Here

What are we for
What do we do
Where do we go.
I’m sure you’ve asked yourself these questions.
We are such clever souls
We can put our hand to anything
If we put our minds to it.
Sometimes we get stuck
But then we become unstuck.
We are miracles of this universe.
Look after yourself;
Your mind; your soul;
Your physical health.
You’re worth it.
You were given the gift of being here.
Being alive;
Being happy;
Being loved.
And having the gift to love others.
I’ve found my calling now.
And that is to be kind
To be caring
To listen.
To give.
To share.
To bring joy
To your family
And your friends.
Take this day
To remember
That life is just
‘A second’
In the vast
Time of
The universe.
And we are only
Given
Split seconds.
Make every
Second
Count.
Love yourself
And above all
Love life.
It’s a gift.
————