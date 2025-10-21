Why Are We Here

What are we for

What do we do

Where do we go.

I’m sure you’ve asked yourself these questions.

We are such clever souls

We can put our hand to anything

If we put our minds to it.

Sometimes we get stuck

But then we become unstuck.

We are miracles of this universe.

Look after yourself;

Your mind; your soul;

Your physical health.

You’re worth it.

You were given the gift of being here.

Being alive;

Being happy;

Being loved.

And having the gift to love others.

I’ve found my calling now.

And that is to be kind

To be caring

To listen.

To give.

To share.

To bring joy

To your family

And your friends.

Take this day

To remember

That life is just

‘A second’

In the vast

Time of

The universe.

And we are only

Given

Split seconds.

Make every

Second

Count.

Love yourself

And above all

Love life.

It’s a gift.