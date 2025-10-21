Why Are We Here

Menu
What are we for
What do we do
Where do we go.

I’m sure you’ve asked yourself these questions.

We are such clever souls
We can put our hand to anything
If we put our minds to it. 

Sometimes we get stuck
But then we become unstuck.

We are miracles of this universe. 
Look after yourself;
Your mind; your soul;
Your physical health. 

You’re worth it. 

You were given the gift of being here.
Being alive;
Being happy;
Being loved.
And having the gift to love others. 

I’ve found my calling now. 

And that is to be kind
To be caring
To listen.
To give. 
To share.
To bring joy 
To your family 
And your friends. 

Take this day 
To remember 
That life is just 
‘A second’
In the vast 
Time of 
The universe.

And we are only 
Given 
Split seconds. 

Make every
Second 
Count.

Love yourself
And above all 
Love life. 

It’s a gift.

————

Written Sincerely by Jane Griffiths-Jones, October 1st 2025
