White Castle Vineyard – Welsh Wine Week

White Castle Welsh Wines produced in Monmouthshire have a busy week with Welsh Wine Week 27th July – 2nd August.

The objective of Welsh Wine Week is for you to become better acquainted with Welsh Wine and White Castle Vineyard and the many other superb vineyards & winemakers across Wales.

Our industry is growing and becoming renowned for boutique-style wines using grapes suited to cooler climates.

We truly believe Welsh wine has something unique to offer the discerning wine drinker.

We hope you enjoy some of the activities that Robb and Nicola Merchant are taking part in over the week.

The wines/vintages shown are White Castle Vineyard wines and Robb shall be tasting and discussing with those eminent people shown in the schedule below @wine time London etc etc

This is an opportunity for anybody with an interest in wine to tune in and be part of the evenings.

Wines can be purchased from the White Castle Vineyard directly from www.whitecastlevineyard.com and several outlets advertised within the website www.welshfoodanddrink.wales including Blas ar Fwyd, Dylanwad Dolgellau, Welsh Venison Centre, Cashells of Crickhowell, The marches Deli Monmouth, Tell me wine Chepstow,

We hope you will enjoy the Welsh Wine week and be tempted to try some very quaffable quality wines.

New Release wines from White Castle Welsh Wines are:

Rose 2019

Regent 2017

Sparkling white wine 2017

Pinot Noir Precoce Reserve 2018

Monday 27th July

@winetimelondon 20:00

Instagram Live

Robb shall be tasting Regent 2017 along with Siegerrebe 2018

Oz Clarke 6.00pm

Facebook live: Sparkling White 2017, Pinot Noir Precoce Reserve 2017

Tuesday 28th July

@Wineman147 19.00

Instagram Live

Wines: Pinot Noir Precoce 2018, Sparkling White 2017

SEE NO BOUNDS 18.00

Wines: Siegerrbe, Pinot Precoce 18, Sparkling White 17

Wednesday 29th July

@Emerging Vines 19.00

Instagram Live

Wines: 1581 Fortified, Siegerrebe 2018

Thursday 30th July

@jesslambwrites 19.00

Instagram Live

Wines: Rosé 2019, Gwin Gwyn 2018

Friday 31st July

@Great British Wines 19.00

Instagram Live

Wines: Pinot Noir Precoce Reserve 2017, Pinot Noir Precoce Reserve 2018

Saturday 1st August

@White Castle Vineyard’s Vineyard Ramble – Instagram Live 17.00

Visit: www.welshwineweek.co.uk