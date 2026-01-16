Welshpool to Host Final UK Stage of 2027 Tour De France

Welshpool confirmed as the start of stage three of the men’s Tour de France, with the route passing through key valleys in south Wales before finishing in Cardiff

Start and finish locations announced for 2027 Grand Départs in the UK

‘Yellow Line’ illumination links all 10 host towns and cities across the UK

‘Joy’ social impact programme launched to tackle three core missions

Welshpool has been confirmed tonight as the starting point of the third UK stage of the 2027 Tour de France, as organisers revealed the start and finish locations for the historic men’s and women’s Grand Départs.

The announcement highlights Wales’ central role in the 2027 Tour de France, with stage three of the men’s race starting in Powys and finishing in Cardiff on Sunday 4 July 2027, passing through some of the region’s most scenic and challenging climbs, including the Côte de Rhigos and Côte de Caerffili in the final kilometres.

The announcement reveals the full UK routes, with the men’s Tour de France set to begin in Edinburgh on Friday 2 July 2027, with an opening stage heading to Carlisle, before visiting Keswick, Liverpool and Welshpool, finishing the UK leg of the world’s biggest annual sporting event in Cardiff.

The 2027 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will start in Leeds on Friday 30 July 2027, before crossing the Pennines to Manchester, then returning to Sheffield via the climbs of the Peak District before concluding with a showpiece stage in London.

To celebrate the moment, Cardiff Castle and all 9 other start and finish locations were lit up simultaneously tonight, with a yellow beam sent up into the night’s sky.

Leeds Civic Hall – close to the Headrow, the start location for the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift – was transformed into a striking canvas, celebrating past British Grand Départs and revealing all six UK stages for the first time, as they wind their way across the country.

From the castles of Edinburgh, Cardiff, and Powis, to the Moot Hall in Keswick, across the iconic Liverpool waterfront and the London skyline, the coordinated yellow beams celebrated each region’s role in welcoming the Grand Départ while uniting the UK in one national moment of anticipation ahead of 2027.

Alongside the host venues, first details of Joy, the social impact programme that will embed community impact at the heart of the 2027 Grand Départ was announced, while British Cycling also confirmed that 7,000 volunteers will be recruited to support the delivery of the world’s biggest free-to-watch sporting event.

Eluned Morgan, First Minister of Wales:

“Wales is proud to host a stage of the Tour de France Grand Depart for the first time in 2027, which will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our stunning landscapes at one of the world’s biggest sporting events. Hosting the final UK stage of the men’s race will raise Wales’s profile as a world-class destination for cyclists and other visitors, while inspiring more people to get active and deliver lasting benefits for Wales.”

Christian Prudhomme, Director, Tour de France (ASO):

“The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the routes we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain’s terrain. Bringing both Grand Départs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK.”

Cllr Jake Berriman, Leader of Powys County Council, said:

“There is no greater honour in cycling than hosting the Tour de France’s Grand Départ. “Powys is well versed in hosting major cycling events having enjoyed several Tour of Britain stage events along with the Women’s Tour. All of which generated a significant economic boost for the county, particularly its hospitality sector, and provided a world-wide platform to showcase the county as a holiday destination.”

Stephanie Peacock, Minister for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth:

“These routes will reach places few other events can and give people another reason to be proud of where they live. All over the country, they’ll see world-class cyclists pass through their towns, down their high streets and maybe even right past their front doors. “Events like the Tour de France bring communities together, boost local economies and inspire more people to discover the benefits of sport. We cannot wait to welcome these iconic races next year.”

Simon Morton, Director of Events, UK Sport:

“Today marks a significant milestone in the delivery of what we expect to be the biggest free-to-attend event ever to be held on these shores. “Our vision was to host a massive sporting event that would genuinely thread together the countries, cities, and communities of Great Britain, and show what we can achieve when we work together. The routes announced today do just that, enabling us to reach, unite, and inspire people right across the country – providing moments of joy for millions, bringing communities together, and delivering lasting benefits beyond race day. “We believe that live sport is a fundamental part of our society, and that the British public should be able to access and attend big events. By hosting the initial stages of both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, we’re bringing one of the world’s greatest sporting events directly to people’s doorsteps. We at UK Sport are delighted to be playing our part and are proud to support the partners working together to make the 2027 Grand Départs a success.”

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive, British Cycling:

“The Grand Départs in 2027 are about so much more than six unforgettable stages of racing – it’s about unlocking lasting change for communities right across Britain. “Through Joy – our collective, game-changing social impact programme – we will put opportunity, wellbeing and community pride right at the heart of this moment in sporting history. “By working with partners and creating new, varied ways for people to connect with cycling – whether by riding, volunteering, supporting locally, or engaging through culture and community activity – we can break down barriers and open the sport up in ways that meet people where they are. “This is a once‑in‑a‑generation chance to build a healthier, more active and more connected nation. It shows the power of major events when they’re done right, and British Cycling is proud to help deliver a legacy that will be felt long after the peloton has left UK shores.”

Paul Bush, Managing Director, Grand Départ GB 2027:

“Revealing the full routes of these opening stages is a huge moment for everyone involved and my thanks to all our partners. The UK has hosted unforgettable Grand Départs before, but 2027 will be bigger than anything we’ve seen – with both the men’s and women’s pelotons starting here together for the historic very first time. This will be a “moment for the Nation” and is a once in a generation opportunity to inspire more people to experience the joy and freedom of cycling.”

Social impact

Alongside the route announcement, organisers also revealed Joy, the social impact programme at the heart of the 2027 Grand Départ, that aims to tackle inactivity and improve mental wellbeing, support communities to thrive, and to make Britain more productive and prosperous.

Six core programmes will be rolled out across the home nations, with organisers working collaboratively with governments, local councils, core delivery partners and community

representatives to create opportunities for young people to develop their skills, break down barriers for girls in sport, and to showcase community culture through the voices of Britain.

Additionally, British Cycling will look to recruit more than 7,000 volunteers for the Grand Départ, inviting people across the UK to play a hands-on role in delivering the world’s biggest free-to-watch sporting event. Thousands of opportunities will be available across route operations, spectator support and community engagement, offering people of all ages the chance to be part of Tour history, with more details to be announced when the programme is launched in the spring.

To find out more information and keep up-to-date with the 2027 Grand Départs, please visit letourgb.com