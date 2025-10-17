Welsh Rail Boosted by £10.5m Holyhead Wheel Lathe Opening

A new £10.5m wheel lathe facility opening in Holyhead today will improve reliability for the rail network across Wales.

The automatic lathe – an important maintenance tool that can repair worn or damaged wheels – is part of the Welsh Government’s Network North Wales initiative.

Trains in North Wales will no longer need to travel to the existing lathe in Canton, Cardiff – meaning Transport for Wales’ entire fleet of trains will be maintained and serviced quicker.

The project has been completed on time ahead of the busy autumn season, when falling leaves make well-maintained wheels even more important.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:

“It’s great to see our new state-of-the-art wheel lathe facility in Holyhead open and ready for business. This multi-million-pound investment is the latest milestone in Network North Wales’ vision for a better public transport system. “Our new facility will operate 7 days a week, significantly reducing the turnaround times for trains to be back up and running and making sure people can get where they’re going with fewer disruptions. “I’m really pleased that this investment will bring eight new jobs to Holyhead and help unlock economic development across North Wales.”

Ryan Williams, Engineering Director at Transport for Wales said:

“This new facility is a major step forward in boosting the availability of our fleet of trains, especially as we head into the tougher Autumn and Winter months. It will help us run more efficiently, further strengthen our inhouse maintenance capabilities, and show our dedication to providing a more reliable service across the Wales and Borders network. “It’s also a key milestone in making operations more efficient across North Wales, highlighting our continued focus on providing top-quality transport services for the region.”

Alasdair MacDonald, Operational Director for Balfour Beatty, said: