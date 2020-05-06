Welsh Country Magazine Says Thank You

Rarely do we shout about ourselves or our opinions openly but we are in unchartered territory so we are making an exception. So many people during the this Covid 19 pandemic are going beyond their call of duty and none more so than the NHS Staff and also the workers in care homes. We at Welsh Country cannot make scrubs, facemasks or make food & drink for these wonderful people, but we do have reading material.

Over the past weeks Welsh Country has sent 1000’s of back copies of the Welsh Country magazine to hospitals and care homes across Wales. It is a very small gesture in thanks for the incredible work done by these caring staff whether in ITU or in any other hospital department and of course care homes. It is so touching that those angels without wings then take the time trouble to thank us such as:

Hello All,

I am writing on behalf of the residents at Bradshaw Manor Care Home. I have just arrived at the care home to be handed the parcel you have so kindly sent. Your generosity has blown me, other staff and the residents away. The residents our already looking through the magazines at the beautiful colours, flowers and landscapes as we speak.

Thank you does not come close to how much we appreciate your kindness. Please see attached a lovely photo of one of our residents with her choice of magazine.

Take Care

Emma Crompton, Activities Co-ordinator

Bradshaw Manor Care Home

2 Chester Street

Rhyl

01745 882010

Elen Hughes‎ to Gofal Plas Garnedd Llanfairpwll a Pentraeth

30 April at 12:21

Thank you Welsh Country Magazine for your kind gift. It is much appreciated by our residents and staff. Diolch yn fawr

06 May 2020 09:18

Hello Ian & Kath,

Just a little message to thank you for your kind donation of the Welsh Country magazines. Your thoughtfulness is very much appreciated at this unprecedented time.

Thank you

Kind regards

Cofion caredig

Lynne Watts, Senior Administrator

T +44 (0)1792 815096

W hc-one.co.uk

Hi Ian and Kath,

Thank you so much for your kind donations of the magazines. The residents are really enjoying them.

Many many thanks from myself, staff and residents.

Kind regards,

Beryl.