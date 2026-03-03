Wales Unveils its First Trial with Hydrogen Refuse Vehicles

Yesterday (Thursday 26 February) Wales unveiled its first comparative demonstration of hydrogen and electric refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), marking a major milestone in the nation’s ambition to accelerate cleaner, greener transport solutions.

The trials will be delivered in partnership with Ricardo, Hyppo, Caerphilly County Borough Council and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council. Welsh Government’s Climate Innovation scheme and Circular Economy are supporting this important feasibility and demonstrator work to the value of over £420,000. This demonstration is part of a whole systems “challenge” which brings both zero‑emission technologies together side by side for the first time, marking a significant step towards cleaner, more sustainable fleet operations across the country.

The showcase event brought together public sector leaders, industry specialists and local authorities to see both vehicles in action side-by-side. The trial is designed to gather real‑world operational data, compare performance and inform future investment in zero‑emission fleet technologies across Wales.

Delivered by the Cardiff Capital Region (CCR), one of the UK’s city regions, bringing together ten local authorities across South East Wales, the project represents a significant step towards decarbonising heavy-duty vehicles and reducing emissions in communities across South East Wales.

Mike Brough, CCR’s Strategic Director for Regional Growth said:

“This trial is exactly the kind of innovation CCR exists to champion. Heavy-duty fleets are one of the hardest sectors to decarbonise and by bringing hydrogen and electric technologies together in a real world environment, we’re helping local authorities make informed, future proof decisions. It’s exciting, genuinely groundbreaking work and a fantastic example of regional collaboration driving practical climate action.”

Throughout the trial, engineers and fleet managers will examine energy usage, range, operational performance and suitability for different terrains and routes. Insights from the trial will help shape the next phase of zero‑emission fleet planning across Wales.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, who hopes to visit the trials over the coming weeks, said:

“Our investment in this project, in a hard-to-decarbonise sector, represents an important development for climate innovation in Wales. Demonstrator trials like that kicking off today show how innovative, ambitious and forward thinking our public services can be in tackling climate change and shaping our choices to 2030 and beyond. By testing hydrogen and electric vehicles side by side, Wales is gathering the evidence needed to make smart, sustainable decisions to mitigate global warming. It is inspiring to see such partnership in action and it underlines our shared commitment to a greener, cleaner, more skilled Wales which is better for everyone.”

Cllr Amanda McConnell, CCBC Cabinet Member for Climate Change said:

“We very much welcome the announcement of this exciting pilot project, which reflects our ambition to deliver a cleaner and greener waste collection service for our residents in the future. The trial of these new vehicles represents an important milestone in our commitment to sustainability and is another example of the way we are embracing new technology and driving innovation in order to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and Cabinet Member for Infrastructure & Investment, Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, added: