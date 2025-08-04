Wales’ Only Royal Academy Faces Closure

After 144 Years The Royal Cambrian Academy of Art, a cornerstone of Wales’ cultural life since 1881, is facing the very real risk of closure. As rising costs and cuts to public funding take their toll, the Academy has launched an urgent appeal to keep its doors open. For nearly a century and a half, this small but vital organisation has supported Welsh artists, provided free public exhibitions, and delivered creative workshops for people across the community— including those with the least access to the arts. More than 140 artists — from emerging talent to established names — rely on the Academy as a place to exhibit, connect, and grow. For many, it’s one of the few opportunities in Wales to gain professional exposure and be part of a supportive artistic network. The closure of the Academy would be more than a local loss — it would mean the end of a legacy that has helped shape generations of Welsh art and artists. The team behind the Academy has released a short film and launched a public fundraising campaign in an effort to protect its future.

Key Facts: Royal Cambrian Academy of Art

Founded: 1881

1881 Location: Crown Lane, Conwy, North Wales

Crown Lane, Conwy, North Wales Status: Wales’ only Royal Academy of Art

Wales’ only Royal Academy of Art Charity No: 219648

219648 Artist Members: Over 140

Over 140 Exhibitions: Annual Summer Exhibition, open exhibitions, and member shows

Annual Summer Exhibition, open exhibitions, and member shows Access: Free public entry

Free public entry Community Work: Workshops, school visits, and outreach with marginalised groups

Workshops, school visits, and outreach with marginalised groups Royal Status: Granted by Queen Victoria in 1882

Granted by Queen Victoria in 1882 Past Presidents: Augustus John, Sir Kyffin Williams

Augustus John, Sir Kyffin Williams Governance: Volunteer Council of practicing artists

Volunteer Council of practicing artists Opening Hours: Thurs–Sun, 11am–4pm (subject to change)

Thurs–Sun, 11am–4pm (subject to change) Website: rcaconwy.org

Video: youtu.be/j9KNYSKPt2Q?si=Q598y_fh884BZFJM

Donate: rcaconwy.org/donate

Note:

