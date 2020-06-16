Virtual Llanfyllin Show Planned for August 8 Due to Pandemic Restrictions

This year’s Llanfyllin Show, planned for Saturday, August 8, is going ahead as a virtual event due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

The physical show has been cancelled by the show committee due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 and restrictions on mass gatherings.

But show secretary Sian Lewis announced:

“Due to the unfortunate circumstances we find ourselves in, we didn’t want anyone to miss out on the hard work and talent that gets displayed in our show every year. “We will be launching the virtual competitions early next week which will allow participants to take a picture or video of their entry and send it to be judged. The winners will be announced on August 8. “We’re hoping to run a few competitions from each section with a variety of judges judging them. It’s nothing too serious, just a bit of fun to keep the show going in such a difficult year for everyone.”

The virtual competitions will be in the following sections: sheep, horse, cookery, craft, photography, horticulture, children’s horticulture, dog, garden and fun. A list of the competitions will be published on the show website at www.llanfyllinshow.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LlanfyllinShow . Entries will be submitted to llanfyllinshowsecretary@hotmail.com .

Chairman Dyfrig Jones said the show committee was left with no other option but to cancel the physical event on August 8.