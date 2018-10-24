Venison and Chocolate Casserole

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Preparation Time: 30 mins

Cooking Time: 2 hours

INGREDIENTS

500g Venison haunch (diced)

2 tsp Flour

6 tsp Olive oil

3 Banana shallots, peeled and chopped

4 Garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

4 Carrots/Parsnips, peeled and cut in half

1 Stick of celery, finely chopped

3 Flat mushrooms, roughly chopped

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

700ml red wine

500ml beef stock

30g Dark chocolate buttons (good quality)

40g Butter

2 tbsp Red currant jelly

Salt and pepper

METHOD

Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees, Gas mark 2.

Pour half the olive oil into an oven-proof dish and gently warm, add the bacon lardons and cook for 4minutes and remove from the heat.

Put the diced venison and flour in a bowl and toss well, once coated shake of any excess flour, then place the oven proof dish back on the heat and place the venison in the pan until browned all over.

Add the rest of the olive oil, garlic, shallots and celery and cook for 1-2 minutes, then add the carrots, parsnips, mushrooms and herbs and cook for 15 minutes, then add the red wine and bring to the boil, add the beef stock and season with salt and pepper, place a lid on top and cook for 1 ¾ – 2 hours until the meat is tender.

Once tender remove from the oven and strain the meat and vegetables in a sieve, keeping the liquid, put the liquid back in the pan and re boil, once boiling, whisk in the red currant jelly, butter and chocolate, then pour over the venison and vegetables and stir well, then it’s ready to eat.

Source your game from these quality Welsh suppliers:

Pennant Valley Game, Welsh Venison Centre, Andrew Rees, T Glyn Davies or Hugh Phillips Butcher