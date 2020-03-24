Urgent Update Regarding the Royal Welsh Show

It is with deep regret that due to the deteriorating situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society after taking careful account of the latest Government and Public Health guidance, has today announced the cancellation of the 2020 Royal Welsh Show.



With the Government advising against attending mass gatherings and further action relating to social distancing and self-isolation and unnecessary travel, the Society felt there was no other option.



The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society prides itself on being a member led organisation, delivering our iconic Show and other events which are an integral part of supporting our rural communities and we understand the effect of this decision, which is made with a heavy heart.



We have considered postponement or whether we could run a smaller event, but for many reasons, neither of these options are viable. Whilst this news is disappointing for everyone, we are sure that you would agree that the health, safety and wellbeing of our members, visitors, exhibitors and staff is of paramount importance.

This will be a difficult year for the Society and we understand that we are not alone and that we will all be affected by the financial outcome of this scenario. We have created a cancellation policy that we hope allows those requiring refunds to receive them on the basis of what is listed below. At the same time, we are giving the opportunity for our many supporters to leave funds already committed with the Society, or to be rolled over to 2021.



The main points of our cancellation policy are as follows:

Any e-tickets already purchased can be rolled over to the 2021 Royal Welsh Show at this year’s prices. A full refund will be given to anyone requiring this option. All competition entry fees and associated costs will be refunded. Traders and sponsors will have the opportunity to leave funds already committed with the Society to secure their presence at the 2021 Show at this year’s rates. Full refunds will be given to everyone requesting that option. Members will have the opportunity to secure a caravan plot for the 2021 Show at this year’s rates by taking no further action. Any member wishing to cancel their booking will receive a full refund.

The Society would like to thank our members, traders, exhibitors, competitors, sponsors and all stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period of uncertainty. We will keep you fully informed regarding any further developments during this unprecedented situation.



Steve HUGHSON

Chief Executive

Visit: rwas.wales