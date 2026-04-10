Twr y Felin Hotel Shortlisted for Sustainable Hotel of the Year

St Davids, Pembrokeshire, Wales – Twr y Felin Hotel, the UK’s first contemporary art hotel, has been shortlisted for the prestigious Polestar x Country & Town House Sustainable Hotel of the Year Awards 2026, recognising its ongoing commitment to responsible hospitality, community impact and environmental stewardship.

Set above the UK’s smallest city, St Davids, and within easy reach of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, Twr y Felin offers guests a distinctive coastal experience rooted in place. The hotel actively encourages low-impact exploration, from walking routes and wildlife excursions to supporting independent galleries and local producers. On-site EV charging further enables guests to reduce their environmental footprint during their stay.

Sustainability at Twr y Felin is embedded across all aspects of the guest experience. The hotel’s gardens are planted with hardy, predominantly native species that thrive in the coastal climate while supporting biodiversity. Inside, large-scale commissioned artworks inspired by the surrounding landscape bring a strong sense of place indoors, reflecting the hotel’s identity as a design-led, art-focused destination.