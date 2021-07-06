Gambling is a prevalent activity in the United Kingdom. It might look like there’d be a uniform policy for it across all islands, but that’s not so. There’s also a difference in gaming across countries in Europe, whether it’s an online casino or a brick-and-mortar one. In this article, our expert in guest post topics, Caroline Grogerssen, explores the difference between Wales, England, and European gambling markets.
Language Differences
Differences in language can be a significant roadblock for those trying to find online casinos in their native language. For example, in the European country of Denmark, people speak Danish as their first language. Check out danske casino to find out online casinos in Denmark in Danish. Similarly, in Wales, although many people speak English, the primary language is Welsh.
Sports Betting
In Europe, you can enjoy various options online or at land-based casinos. Sports betting is regulated by multiple laws and gambling regulations, mainly the European Betting and Gaming Association (EGBA). The EGBA oversees all sports betting in the European Union to ensure the integrity of the betting market. It’s a massive industry with over $100 billion annual revenue. In the United Kingdom, the revenue is over $7 billion. There’s an increasing trend of mobile gambling, and almost 80% of the business comes from it.
The favourite betting games among EU punters are football, horse racing, tennis and combat sports. In the United Kingdom, the top two sports for betting are football and tennis betting.
UK Gambling
The Gambling Commission regulates gambling in the UK under the Gambling Act of 2005. Various forms of gambling exist, such as bingo, sports betting, scratch cards and lotteries. The minimum gambling age is 18, whether in England or Wales. Before registering to an online casino site, it is essential to confirm your age by providing your identification. As a player, you don’t need to pay taxes on your winnings.
Gambling Market: Wales vs England
In Wales, online gaming is most popular among the tech-savvy and much younger crowd. The rise in online casinos has led to the decline in land-based ones. You can play almost all games in virtual casinos, such as blackjack, poker, roulette, etc.
In England, too, the real emerging market is online. More people turn to their mobile devices to bet on sports or play casino games on the go. The national lottery is a huge market in the UK gambling industry.
Most casinos in England and Wales accept popular currencies such as GBP, Bitcoins, USD, and EUR. It’s always a good idea to budget your cash and put your gaming money aside.