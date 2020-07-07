The Best 3 Casinos to Visit in South Wales

The gambling industry in the UK was worth an estimated £14.3 billion in September 2019 , and while this sum may have decreased by 0.5% when compared to the previous six months, it clearly remains a competitive and high growth sector.

Interestingly, the majority of this turnover is still generated by offline gambling and brick-and-mortar casino locations throughout the UK. This is despite the rise of online casino gameplay and the accessibility of progressive jackpot slots, which are underpinned by much-loved software houses such as Microgaming.

Some of these land-based casinos are located in Wales, which is home to a deceptively large number of extremely popular gambling hubs.

Here are three of the best (at least from our point of view!).

1 – Grosvenor Casino in Cardiff

The Grosvenor Casino in Cardiff is a huge and lavish house, and one that’s a regular home to some of the most discerning gamblers in Wales. Of course, it helps that this brand is one of the most established and reputable in the UK, with flagship locations in cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Spacious and opulent in equal measure, the Grosvenor Casino in Cardiff is also incredibly colourful and boasts a wide range of table games, card rooms and physical slot machines.

You can also find a diverse array of table limits here, from those that are ideal for beginners and others that appeal to the highest of rollers. This means that the Grosvenor Casino is a popular gambling hub for a huge diversity of players, whether you enjoy classic games such as roulette and blackjack or immersive slots lile Lucky Lady’s Charm or Cleopatra.

You’ll find this casino located at the Red Dragon Centre in Hemingway, and it’s open from the early afternoon until 7am (Monday to Saturday) if you’d like to schedule a visit!

2 – Le Croupiers Casino in Cardiff

Next up is another large gaming house in the Capital Retail Shopping Park in Cardiff’s Leckwith. This is the only casino venue in the Leckwith area, and it also happens to be one of the most frequently visited locations of its type in the Welsh capital.

Interestingly, the physical venue and structure also has much in common with Grosvenor House, as does the interior and the wide range of games and table limits on offer to players.

The site certainly features a large number of upright slot machines and live tables, for example, with classic games such as Baccarat particularly well represented. Cardsharps can also enjoy popular games such as Texas Hold ‘em and 7-Card Stud poker with variable wagering limits, so there really is something to keep everyone content.

You can also gain entrance to Les Croupiers for free (so long as you’re 18, of course), while the dress code is also smart casual so there’s no need to don your formal attire in order to get past the door staff!

3 – Aspers Casino in Swansea

This superb gaming house sits serenely on over 40,000 square feet of land, making it one of the largest venues of its type anywhere in the UK.

It’s lavish interior design also makes it one of the most aspirational casino venues, and it’s certainly capable of hosting a high-end night out and a truly luxurious gambling experience.

You’ll also find a large number of live tables inside, with classic games such as poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat and even craps taking centre stage. The poker table alone boasts in excess of one hundred seats, which are typically more than 90% occupied at any given time.

So, you’ll need to take your seat early if you’re going to play, otherwise you’ll run the risk of having to watch others compete for an extended period of time!

As you’d imagine for such a large and busy location, Aspers also offers superb bar and restaurant facilities.

This makes it ideal for a big night out, whether you’re with a stag party or looking to celebrate your birthday in style!