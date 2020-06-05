Here’s How Cardiff has Changed over the Years

If you want to know more about Wales and how things have changed over the years, then you have come to the right place. Here you can find everything you’ve ever wanted to know as well as being able to learn more about the history in general.

St David’s House

Demolition work has now been carried out at the former St David’s House. This is now of course, now a large empty space. This eyesore has long been one of the first sights for those who are arriving into Cardiff and the building has been empty for quite some time. There aren’t many mementoes of its former life now on show and the former tenants included the Royal British Legion, Robert McAlpine and even Arriva Train Wales too.

Arcade

David’s Link Shopping Arcade opened up in the year 1987. Oxford Arcade once ran from the Hayes Library and it’s tiled with murals upon murals of rugby images. Inside, there was an art gallery, t-shirt printers and even jewellers too. It was demolished to try and make room for the St David’s shopping centre and it also made room for the new arcade. Of course, there never ended up being a casino in the arcade but there are always more options to play blackjack online when a casino venue isn’t available.

The Old Bus Station

If you’re not a history buff, you might be surprised to know that the expanse of Central Square stands where the bus station once did. The bus station for Cardiff was outside the railway station and by the year 2015 it closed for demolition. Since then, the former site has been redeveloped. The debacle of the new bus station is continuing to rumble on, and the new scheme has hit a huge range of delays and by the looks of it, the first passengers won’t be able to board until the year 2023.

Famous Restaurants and Cafes

It is a shame that The Louis Restaurant has closed very unexpectedly. They had been serving customers for years and they were known for their green canopy sign with gold writing. This is one of the many restaurants that have closed down over the years but when you think about it, the ones which have closed down have paved the way for even more restaurants to open and this is always a good thing for the industry as a whole.

St Mary Street

If you look at older pictures of St Mary Street you will soon see that it was once one of the busiest streets in Cardiff. Since then however, it has been completely pedestrianised. The council believed that it would help to make the city way more accessible and that it would also make the air cleaner too. A lot of traders had concerns though. Some of them were against it completely and others said that they thought that the experiment just wasn’t worth doing. At the first phase of the work, retailers said that they were pleased about the changes but the retailers who had already gone out of business felt as though it was too little too late.

Of course, the city of Cardiff really has changed so much and it is great to see how far things have come over the years. At the same time, the city is probably going to change so much more in the coming years as tech advances and as the transportation networks are developed. Either way, the city of Cardiff is always attracting people from all across the country and this is one of the many reasons why it is thriving so much and why people are able to have such fun there.