The 2026 National Garden Scheme Booklets Are Out!

The 2026 National Garden Scheme booklets are hot off the press and available now from garden centres, supermarkets, tourist information centres, libraries, venues & accommodation and local shops.

For the first time here in Powys the information is both in Welsh and English in a back-to-back format. A total of 33,000 copies will be in circulation, the cost of which have been entirely covered by local business advertising. Huge thanks to them all, and we hope you will support them during the coming year.

We have 77 gardens opening this summer, including five village openings (two of which are new to the NGS) and seven stand-alone new gardens. Hosting Special Events this year are Fairdene Gallery Garden near Montgomery, and Vaynor Park near Berriew. These events, which include introductory talks and guided tours by the owners, sold out very quickly last year and must be pre-booked online via the NGS website.

Fifteen of the gardens listed are open by arrangement for private visits for groups of all kinds such as Merched y Wawr (WI) and Garden Clubs. These gardens are also perfect for a special celebration venue or just to catch up with family and friends over tea and home-made cakes. Plas Dinam near Llandinam is the first garden by arrangement to open for us this year from March 1st. Just contact the garden owner to arrange your special visit on a day to suit.

Visit: ngs.org.uk/product/county-booklets-2026/