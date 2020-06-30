The 2020 Show – All Roads Usually Lead to Llanelwedd

All roads usually lead to Llanelwedd for the four-day pinnacle event held on the third week of July, but 2020 will see a different take on the Royal Welsh Show with members and spectators enjoying the agricultural showcase from the comfort of their homes.

While Coronavirus restrictions have stopped the 2020 event from taking place on the showground, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are keen to showcase and celebrate the agricultural industry on-line. The Society, in partnership with other key organisations will ensure that all sections of the show offer an experience to new comers, and bring back memories to those that would usually be spending a week-long celebration of agriculture in Llanelwedd.

Not only will the show offer a platform for partners to get involved but will also concentrate on educating the general public about agriculture, Welsh produce and the environment. It will showcase a number of individuals who are experts in the field to encourage the uptake of a new skill or practice a new technique that will enable a traditional craft to live on for future generations.

Steve Hughson, Chief Executive said,

‘This pandemic is causing organisations to seek new ways of engaging with their customers and stakeholders and the Royal Welsh is no different. We continue to move with the times and will use technology to educate people about the value of agriculture and local produce, share knowledge within agriculture around best practice, find new ways to entertain and also share memories, creating a nostalgic library of peoples’ favourite parts of the Show and reasons for coming. This is no substitute for the Show, but will be an opportunity to bring people together demonstrate our resilience at this difficult time.’

The virtual show ‘Y Sioe 2020 / The 2020 Show’ will be launched on the 1st of July 2020 as well as being featured on the Society’s Facebook page where our followers will be able to enjoy an array of informative videos and previews of what will be on offer show week, taking place on the 20th July. In addition to this a new Facebook group has been created for members and show-goers to share their memories and take part in novelty competitions. The Society would like everyone to get involved and encourage exhibitors, traders, members and anyone who has attended the show to share their experiences to showcase what the event means to them.

Additionally alongside the virtual event, a campaign will start on the 1st of July to raise £20,000 in 20 days, in 2020. The Society would like to raise £20,000 for 3 charities; The DPJ Foundation, Tir Dewi and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) to recognise the importance of support and raise the awareness of mental health in the agricultural industry. We encourage the Royal Welsh community to get involved and nominate 5 other individuals by achieving 20 physical activities over 20 days to help us raise £20,000!

Visit: rwas.wales