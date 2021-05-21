Temporary Plan Approved for City Centre Site

A temporary plan for Swansea’s St David’s Shopping Centre site including a pop-up park has been given the green light.

Swansea Council’s Cabinet has approved a two-year scheme for the site, pending its regeneration in the longer term.

Work on the pop-up park will start this summer ahead of its completion in the autumn.

Developed by the council in partnership with Natural Resources Wales and Urban Foundry, it will include a rain garden and a mixture of planting, living roofs, seating and bike shelters.

Other temporary plan features include two food and drink container units for start-up businesses. A community container unit will also feature for the use of schools, community groups, third sector organisations and the council.

Other aspects of the plan include the demolition of the Llys Dewi Sant building and the St David’s multi-storey car park. Demolition materials will be re-used as part of a new temporary surface on site by the end of 2021.

All pop-up park features and container units are being flexibly designed, enabling re-use elsewhere in the city in coming years.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This is a key route for pedestrians between the city centre and our emerging Copr Bay phase one district including the Swansea Arena, a landmark bridge and plenty of new car parking spaces, so it’s important it stays open instead of being hoarded-off. “Not only will this temporary plan ensure the continued safety, vibrancy and accessibility of the site, but it will also add more greenery, biodiversity and activity to the city centre, generating a further meeting place for people that adheres to latest Covid-19 guidelines.”

An expressions of interest call will soon go out for local start-up businesses interested in running the food and drink units on flexible terms, subject to the award of planning consent.

Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd – the council’s main contractor for the Copr Bay phase one district – will carry out the planned works.

New lighting will also be introduced on site as part of the temporary scheme, along with information to show how the area will look in future.

The council is anticipating the appointment later this year of a developer for a major regeneration of the overall site in coming years as part of its Shaping Swansea initiative.

Photo © Jaggery (cc-by-sa/2.0)