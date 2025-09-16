Teen Trio’s Welsh Bike Ride for Nature Raises Over £1,000

Three young birdwatchers have raised and donated £1,112 to a charity close to their hearts, after completing a five-day Welsh cycling tour.

After meeting on a Youth Camp in Pembrokeshire in 2024, organised by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO), the nature-loving teens became firm friends and now regularly meet up to go birding.

With a shared love of birdwatching and the open road, Finn, Rowan, and Ionathan decided to say a big thank you to BTO by planning and completing a sponsored cycle ride from St David’s to Rhayader, via Eryri National Park, in August.

On the trio’s JustGiving page, they posted “We were treated to great weather (the majority of the time!), fabulous views and amazing wildlife” and they kept a detailed list of the birds seen en route, with highlights including sightings of Osprey, Goshawk, Red Kite and Chough, amongst others.

After completing the 336 km (209 miles) long journey, Ionathan said:

“If anyone else wants to have fun and help nature at the same time, I would say to just go for it. This trip gave us the opportunity to make lifelong memories as well as experience some of the most beautiful landscapes in the UK, all on a pretty low budget, and I hope that this proves to other young people that they can have adventures like this in nature themselves, regardless of age or money.”

Joanna Goodfellow, Youth Engagement Manager at BTO, said: