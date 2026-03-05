Statement on the Deployment of HMS Dragon to Cyprus

HMS Dragon, the Royal Navy’s advanced Type 45 air defence destroyer, is set to leave its base in Portsmouth imminently and head to Cyprus in order to protect the area from the threat of Iranian attacks.

The ship’s short but strong affiliation with Wrexham was officially marked in May 2024 when dignitaries from Wrexham attended a ceremony at the ships base in Portsmouth to officially pass affiliation from Cardiff to Wrexham.

Since that time HMS Dragon’s crew have been involved in many events in and on behalf of Wrexham including:

Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Beverley Parry-Jones, said

“Some of the crew were in Wrexham as recently as last weekend to play a charity football game against the newly formed Wrexham Military Veterans FC, with the monies raised going towards SANDS charity. “On that occasion and on countless other occasions it’s been an absolute pleasure to speak with the brave crew members of HMS Dragon, both men and women who are serving onboard. “In such a short time, strong bonds have formed between Wrexham and the ship, and I wish the entire crew a safe and successful deployment.”

Councillor Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, said: