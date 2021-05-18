New litter picking hwb for Llanfyllin

Joining the other seven successful litter picking hwbs across the county, Llanfyllin Library has become the latest library to loan out litter picking kits to those keen to help keep their local area free from rubbish.

The kits, which include hi-vis vests, litter grabbers, hoops to keep the sacks open and a supply of recycling and rubbish bags, are provided in conjunction with Powys County Council, Keep Wales Tidy and, in this case, local Leominster business, The Helping Hand Company. Kits can be loaned to local groups, clubs, families, and other volunteers wishing to help make a difference to their local area.

The introduction of this new hwb in North Powys was initiated by the Llanfyllin Litter Pickers, a group of volunteers from both the Llanfyllin Civil Society and Llanfyllin Town Council.

Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for the Environment, says:

“We are always keen to support communities to take action to improve their environment. In an ideal world people would act responsible and all litter would be either taken home or put in a bin. However, keeping our local areas free from rubbish is the aim of Caru Cymru, a Wales wide initiative to eradicate litter and waste. “The positive actions of communities such as Llanfyllin is a great way to respond to residents’ concerns about their environment and allows everyone to take responsibility and get involved with improving their local area.”

With the help of others, Cllr Peter Lewis, County Councillor, Town Councillor and Mayor of Llanfyllin helped to establish the new group to help improve the local environment around the town.

“The town is aspiring to win a Britain in Bloom and promote environmental initiatives. We felt forming the Llanfyllin Litter Pickers and introducing the new hwb within our library was a really great way to get the whole community involved with keeping our town clean and tidy.” explained Cllr Lewis.

For more information of the litter picking hwbs and for information on organising a safe litter picking event in your area, please visit: https://en.powys.gov.uk