Smallholding and Countryside Festival Goes Digital

With the continued closure of mass gatherings in Wales due to Covid-19, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society and our partners are holding this year’s Smallholding and Countryside Festival via our Facebook social media platform.

With social media and online connectivity going from strength to strength since the start of the pandemic the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society have adapted to the times, holding the 2020 Summer Show and 2020 Winter Fair digitally. The success of these shows has inspired us to run a Facebook Festival on the 15th & 16th May.

This Festival will launch on our Facebook channel for our members, supporters, and followers to interact with and will run from 8:00am – 8-00pm on both days.

Our Festival has a number of a weekend long celebrations and promotion including educational events and nostalgic footage of previous Festival experiences from years gone by Dr Fred Slater, Chair, Festival Committee would like to thank all that will participate and for their continued support.

The way in which we all interact has changed and we hope this interactive online experience comes someway to giving our usual attendees a sense of normality that we all miss since the pandemic took hold and with the successful vaccine rollout, we hope that large scale events such as the ones run at Llanelwedd will be able to return as soon as possible!

In anticipation of the event we are holding three children’s competitions throughout the month of May, so please, spread the word and join us at our Smallholding & Countryside Festival this year on our Facebook channel!