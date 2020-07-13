Show Super Stars on Furlough for the 2020 Royal Welsh Digital Show

All roads usually lead to Llanelwedd for the four-day pinnacle event held on the third week of July, but 2020 will see a different take on the Royal Welsh Show with members and spectators enjoying the agricultural showcase from the comfort of their homes.

As the Royal Welsh Show goes digital for 2020, show animals across the UK from Bantams to Belted Galloways are taking a week’s staycation at home. Thousands of animals that usually flock to Llanelwedd for show week are taking a back seat this year as their owners enjoy the pinnacle agricultural event without packing their wellies and white coats!

While coronavirus restrictions have stopped the 2020 event from taking place on the showground, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society are keen to showcase and celebrate the agricultural industry on-line. The Society, in partnership with other key organisations will ensure that all sections of the show offer an experience to new comers, and bring back memories to those that would usually be spending a week-long celebration of agriculture in Llanelwedd.

This year’s show will be different to any other, in partnership with NatWest Cymru and Business News Wales, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society will showcase its first ever digital show being new to many of our members, exhibitors and show attendees. For the first time many will be able to see far more of the show than they are usually able too, with various events showcased to them from the comfort of their home with the click of a button.

This includes many of our passionate attendees who every year dedicate their time and energy to bring their animals to shows across the country to compete in various competitions.

Welsh Cob Amesbury Champagne, Aka – Moochy, Supreme Horse & Ridden champion at the 100th show said: