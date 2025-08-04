Set Sail for Sunset Cinema at Twr y Felin Hotel

Ready your compass and gather your crew, Twr y Felin Hotel is thrilled to announce a magical open-air screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on Saturday, 16th August.

As the sun sets over the stunning Pembrokeshire coastline, join the legendary Captain Jack Sparrow for an unforgettable night of adventure, mischief, and cinematic wonder.

To elevate the experience, guests can enjoy a mouthwatering street food-style BBQ freshly prepared by our very own Blas team, perfectly paired with a selection of Caribbean-inspired cocktails served from our outdoor bar.

Event Details:

Gates open: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM Film begins: Approximately 7:30 PM

Approximately 7:30 PM Tickets: £12 per person

£12 per person Location: Grounds at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, Pembrokeshire

Grounds at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids, Pembrokeshire Parking: Free at Oriel y Parc Car Park from 7:00 PM

Please remember to bring your own chair, check the weather forecast, and dress appropriately. This is an outdoor event and will proceed in most weather conditions; only extreme weather (such as high winds) may lead to cancellation.

Online ticket sales will close at 5:00 PM on the day of the event. To secure your place:

Book online www.torchtheatre.co.uk/events/pirates-of-the-caribbean-the-curse-of-the-black-pearl-12a-sunset-cinema-twr-y-felin-hotel/

Or call the box office at 01646 695267

Don’t miss this starlit celebration of film, food, and fun. Join us for a summer evening to remember!