Secret Lives of Cats Could Hold Clues for Wildcat Return

A new study exploring the secretive lives of feral and free-roaming cats in Wales could shed light on wildcats’ return to the country.

Scientists at Aberystwyth University, Queen’s University Belfast, and Vincent Wildlife Trust are investigating the role that elusive free-roaming cats may play in the transmission of diseases to humans and other animals.

The study will inform ongoing work by Vincent Wildlife Trust to investigate the feasibility of restoring the European wildcat to areas it used to inhabit in Wales.

The true size of the UK’s population of feral and free-roaming cats is unknown. Living independently and often avoiding human contact, these cats typically form loose colonies around sources of food and shelter, such as rural outbuildings, farms, and industrial sites.

They can act as reservoirs for zoonotic pathogens – diseases that can be transmitted from animals to humans – making them a public and veterinary health concern, especially in rural areas where monitoring and management are more challenging.

The new project will study free roaming cat populations across Wales, investigating their behaviour, population dynamics, and the pathogens they carry.

The research team will use a combination of techniques, including camera traps and genetic testing, to estimate population sizes and study how these cats behave and move around rural areas.

Lead researcher Sophie Harries, a OneZoo-funded PhD student from the Department of Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University said:

“This is the first study of its kind to focus specifically on free-roaming cats in rural environments. While urban populations have been studied extensively, rural cats remain largely overlooked. “Our research will help fill this gap and provide vital insights into how zoonotic diseases spread in these landscapes, which is crucial for both public health and wildlife conservation. It will also inform organisations that are assessing the feasibility of wildcat reintroduction in Wales, helping them to refine and target reintroduction strategies.”

By analysing DNA from collected samples, the research team will be able to identify individual cats, determine their sex, and assess genetic relationships. This will help build a picture of how connected different populations are, how far cats travel, and whether behaviours such as inbreeding influence disease transmission.

The study will also explore how free roaming cats interact with other species – especially through hunting and feeding – as these behaviours can play a key role in spreading diseases between animals and humans.

To understand their diet, scientists will analyse faecal samples (droppings) to identify prey species and dietary patterns. These samples will be processed at Aberystwyth University’s state-of-the-art VetHub1 facility, where they will be screened for a wide range of zoonotic agents, including parasites, viruses, and bacteria.

The project will also examine how factors like human population density, land use, and vegetation types influence the spread of diseases carried by free roaming cats.

Dr Niall McKeown, an expert in wildlife ecology at Aberystwyth University, added:

“Feral cats are an important but often overlooked component of rural ecosystems. By understanding their movements, interspecific and environmental interactions, and their roles as reservoirs and vectors for pathogens, we can address key knowledge gaps relevant to animal and human health. “This research will contribute to the advancement of integrated disease-prevention strategies across Wales, while also providing evidence to benefit biodiversity conservation.”

Research collaborator, Dr Jenny MacPherson from Vincent Wildlife Trust said:

“Understanding how feral and farm cats interact with wildlife and rural communities is vital for creating evidence-based conservation solutions. By studying cats in rural settings, we can support both farmers and wildlife to thrive side by side.”

The project – ‘Investigating the zoonotic infection risk from feral cats in rural landscapes’ – forms part of the OneZoo initiative, which brings together experts across the UK to tackle the complex interface between wildlife, livestock, and human health.

Other project collaborators include Dr Amanda Gibson, Dr Bibi Linden, and Professor Luis Mur from Aberystwyth University, and Dr Sarah Helyar from Queen’s University Belfast.

Feature image: Sophie Harris, Department of Life Sciences, Aberystwyth University