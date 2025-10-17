ScoutsCymru celebrates at Welsh Charity Awards 2025

ScoutsCymru was proud to attend the Welsh Charity Awards 2025 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Thursday 16 October. The event, hosted by WCVA, brought together inspiring organisations from across our nation to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Wales’ voluntary sector.

Representing ScoutsCymru were Kirsty Palmer, Chair of the Board, Jamie Lee- Brown from Pembrokeshire, and Cerys Sage from CRAI. Together, they stood on behalf of the 4,600 volunteers and the dedicated staff team who make Scouting possible for nearly 14,500 young people across Wales each week.

ScoutsCymru was named Organisation of the Year, a recognition that celebrates the efforts of volunteers, staff and supporters who give so much so that young people can gain skills for life.

Winning this award highlights the impact of Scouting in communities across Wales and the difference it makes for young people, giving them confidence, new experiences and opportunities they may not otherwise have had.

Kirsty Palmer, Chair of the Board at ScoutsCymru, said: