Scolton Manor Park and the Supported Employment Programme

Scolton Manor Park in Bethlehem, Haverfordwest is leading a small revolution in disability employment. Working in partnership with Pembrokeshire’s Supported Employment Programme, a number of new and updated attractions and services have appeared all supporting people who would otherwise find employment difficult. These will work alongside the established grounds maintenance service that is run by Norman Industries on site. This service enables people to learn a range of ground maintenance skills from cutting grass and strimming to hedge cutting and general maintenance.

The Programme Manager, Karen Davies explains:

“The philosophy of our supported employment programme is that it is not someone’s impairment or difference that makes a person disabled – it is the barriers that society puts in their way that creates the disability. We aim to remove those barriers so that everyone has the same opportunity to have paid work. Currently we employ around 65 people on the programme.”

The Make, Grow and Eat Farm Shop, supports a range of people to make and sell items. Our makers, Hannah, Gethin and Chris, all have autism but are paid to produce the goods that they make. It’s only fair – if we are going to sell the beautiful items they make then they should be paid to produce them. The shop is fully accessible and is staffed and supported by people with a range of impairments including, physical, mental ill health and learning disabilities.

Quote from Hannah John:

“I really enjoy doing art. I am lucky to have a job that is also my favourite hobby”

In April 2021, the programme also took over the running of Edies Café, a Victorian inspired tea room based alongside Scolton Manor House. Callum explains:

“I have worked in our café in Milford Haven for a few years now and learnt lots of skills. This new café means that I can use and grow these skills.”

The café is open from 11:30 every day and offers light lunches and afternoon teas as well as a wide range of cakes, snacks and drinks.

The newest venture, is Talog Coed timber mill. Located within the parks 30 acres of woodland, the timber mill has been set up to process and use the site’s own timber. Dai Brock, Site Manager says:

“We are very conscious that some people prefer to work outdoors and typical disability employment is highly risk assessed and controlled. The timber mill gives people the opportunity to do something a bit different from using chain saws, a saw mill and log processor to making green wood items for sale.”

Mark Thomas, Scolton Manor Curator says:

“The ability to offer supported employment has huge benefits to the park. The benefits to the public are enormous as it allows us to offer a much wider range of activity and services on site, the benefit to people are even greater as it has given employment to around 20 people who would not otherwise have the opportunity for paid work”

Words: Karen Davies – Programme Manager, Employability Support

Pictures: Nigel J Bevans

More info about visiting Scolton Manor can be found on the Visit Pembrokeshire website.