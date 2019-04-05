Rugby Team Win Rosslyn Sevens Plate

Coleg Sir Gâr’s rugby squad has returned from London as the Rosslyn Park National School Sevens plate winners.

The U18s team finished the tournament beating Dean Close School Boys U18s with a winning score of 26-7.

Coleg Sir Gâr was the only Welsh squad to make it to day two of the tournament where they played nine games in total, competing against colleges such as Hurstpierpoint, Bishop Burton and Warwick School Boys who they beat 32-19 in the semi-final.

Euros Evans, director of rugby at Coleg Sir Gâr said: “Rosslyn Park is the pinnacle of schoolboy rugby sevens and to come away with a trophy is just reward for all the hard work the players have put in during the year.

“The whole teamed pulled together with captain Sam Williams leading from the front and Liam Cox giving a consistent performance throughout.”

Following three years of development, on August 1st 2013 Coleg Sir Gar was formally dissolved as a Further Education Institution and a new entity created, Coleg Sir Gar, a limited company with charitable status.

This new entity was designated for the purpose of delivering further and higher education. Simultaneously, in conjunction with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David a new Group structure was created with Coleg Sir Gar entering the group as a wholly owned subsidiary. In doing so a sustainable future is ensured for the college and more importantly greater opportunities for our learners.

Coleg Sir Gar as based across 5 campuses across Carmarthenshire many purpose built to suit the studies delivered at that centre.

