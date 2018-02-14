Royal Welsh Spring Festival – What to look forward to this year!

Taking place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells on 19 and 20 May, the Royal Welsh Spring Festival is a fantastic weekend-long celebration of smallholding and rural life.

The Royal Welsh Spring Festival is packed full of interesting things to see, delicious food and drink, live music, country sports, livestock, shopping, demonstrations and fun, have-a-go activities, the festival promises to be the perfect day out for all.

Dust your trainers off and join in with the trail running festival on Saturday 19 May, or take it easy and enjoy all the special Royal Wedding celebrations.

On Sunday 20 May you’ll have a chance to meet Val and Louise from the Great British Bake Off and pick up a few baking tips whilst you watch them prepare some delicious treats in our food hall.

And of course, there is all the animals and competitions to see and many shops and tradestands to keep you busy all weekend.

To make the most of the spring like weather (fingers crossed!) and the longer days, our food and drink quarter will be open late on the Saturday night. Come along and enjoy the festival atmosphere and an evening of delicious street-food and live music with friends.

Don’t forget, to make a visit to the Spring Festival the perfect family day out, there is FREE entry for all children aged 16 and under!

Well behaved dogs are welcome to accompany their responsible owners to the Spring Festival, as long as they are kept on a lead at all times and do not enter the buildings.

Please do not leave dogs in cars.

May we remind you that no dogs, other than assistance dogs, are allowed at the Royal Welsh Show or Winter Fair.

For more information, or to get your discounted e-ticket, visit www.rwas.wales

