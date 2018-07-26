Royal Welsh Silver Medals Awarded to Two Society Stalwarts

Royal Welsh Agricultural Society each year presents a series of honorary awards to people who have given exceptional service to the society, mainly in a voluntary capacity, and in many cases for well over 30 years.

On Monday 23rd July a total of twelve honorary awards were presented at an award ceremony on the first day of the Royal Welsh Show, including two of the society’s esteemed silver medals. These were presented to Mr W I Cyril Davies and Mr Edward Morgan in recognition for their outstanding contribution.

Cyril has served nearly seven years as Vice Chair of Council and has been a member of our council for 30 years. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors for 26 years and an active member of finance committee, staffing and remuneration, constitution committee and much more. Since his retirement from ADAS, Cyril has stewarded at all three society events.

Cyril has represented the society on CARAS for 18 years and held the post of National Chair from 2009 to 2011 and is an active member of the moderators panel.

Edward has served the society for 22 years as a steward and has recently stepped down as Assistant Honorary Director for Machinery and Tradestands. Edward has looked after the tradestand section with great efficiency as Chair of the Committee, a post he held for 10 years.

Edward is also a Member of Breconshire Advisory Committee.

“We are forever grateful for the hard work and dedication of all the stewards and volunteers involved with the society. In excess of 1,500 people give up their time to sit on committees, join the county advisory groups, fundraise and generally help out with the society events, this is the ‘gold-dust’ that makes our show so special.” said Steve Hughson, Royal Welsh Agricultural Society Chief Executive.

“The presentation of our honorary society awards is a way for us to show our appreciation to those that have given exceptional service to the society for many years. It is this commitment and generosity which make the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society the success that it is. Today we are particularly pleased to be able to award two of our highest accolades, the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s silver medals. ”

Other recipients of the society’s honorary awards are:

Honorary Life Vice-Presidency

Mr John Vaughan

John was awarded the Society’s Silver Medal in 2001. He was Assistant Honorary Director of Editorial and Publicity in 1986 and subsequently became Chair of Finance, a role he still carries out today. John chaired the Montgomeryshire Advisory Committee for 25 years and is also an active Board Member. He is married to Beryl and we are delighted that they were both able to open the Show earlier today.

Mrs Kay Spencer

Kay is stepping down as Secretary of Gwent Advisory Committee after 20 years of loyal service, during which time she has been the Secretary of two feature county years, most recently in 2015. Kay has been a member of the Advisory Committee for 22 years and has represented the County on the Board of Directors for 18 years. Kay will continue as Assistant Honorary Director Dairy Produce and Homecrafts, and also as the Director of the Spring Festival.

Honorary Life Governorship

Mrs Beryl Vaughan

Beryl has been a steward in the press office since 1988. With over 30 years of supporting the society, Beryl continues to be passionate, enthusiastic and energetic, ensuring that members of the press and media are very well looked after and valued by the society. Beryl is a huge supporter of all society events and activities, having raised a significant amount of money for the show, National Eisteddfod and much more. We are also delighted that Beryl and John were able to open the show this morning.

Cllr Rosemarie Harris

With over 33 years of service to the Society, Rosemarie has held multiple roles within the society as a board member, a former member of enterprises, the organiser of floral art in the Winter Fair, as well as her work as senior steward (floral art) for the horticultural section of the show. Rosemarie, with a small committee, has developed the floral art section of the show into one of the best of its kind in the UK and organises that section with skill, imagination and a professionalism born of year of experience. She is a great asset to the show and society. Rosemarie continues to support the society in her current role as Leader of Powys County.

Major Peter Holtorp

With over 35 years of service to the society, Peter has given outstanding service to the society in the horse section as senior steward in the collecting ring. Major Holtorp had a distinguished career as a former bomb disposal operative in Northern Ireland and previously worked for the United Nations.

Honorary Life Membership

Mr D Hayden Jones

Hayden has been the senior steward in the NSA Pavilion wool and demonstrations (fleece) since 1982 (36 years), prior to that Hayden was a steward in the lamb carcass competition and in total he has dedicated over 50 years to the society. Hayden was also the host of the 2014 Royal Welsh Grassland Event at his home in Llanbadarn Fynydd.

Mrs Heather Davies

Heather worked for the society from 2003 until her retirement as admin assistant and receptionist last year. Heather also provided the secretarial support for the Welsh Ploughing Association and Welsh Ploughing and Hedging Championships.

Miss Davina Rees

Dee worked for the society from 2002 until her recent retirement. Dee worked as receptionist and Administration Assistant especially supporting judges and disabled facilities. Dee’s friendly demeanour resulted her being voted most ‘well liked’ in a social media survey.

Crystal Rose bowl

Mrs Rosemary Heigl Williams

Rosemary has given enormous service to the society. Her parents and sisters have also been long-time supporters as stewards. Rosemary has given over 48 years of service to the society and is a senior steward in the horse section. For the past 40 years, Rosemary has lived in Germany but makes the effort to fly over for the show every year.

Mrs Miriam Jones

Miriam gave many years of dedicated service to the society as a wonderful ‘tea lady’ and friend. She spoilt many committees and staff with homemade cakes and delicacies which are very much missed.

The image shows Mr Cyril Davies receiving his Royal Welsh Silver Medal from the 2018 President, Mr Tom Tudor MBE, FRAgS and his wife Ann.