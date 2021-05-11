Royal Welsh Agricultural Society launches new caravan and camp site

From the 28th of May the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society showground at Llanelwedd will launch their camping site for caravans and campers to use. After over a year of closure the society has worked hard to maintain the showground to ensure that upon re-opening their visitors can access the best possible experience available in Mid Wales.



Nestled in the heart of Mid Wales, our campsite is within easy access to many footpaths and bridleways with breath-taking scenic views. With the Elan Valley to the North and the Brecon Beacons to the South, this ideal location is perfect for those wanting to enjoy outdoor pursuits across Mid Wales.



With many eager to get back to exploring and tourism resurging post lockdown, the Llanelwedd camping site will aim to play a role in offering first class facilities to those looking to stay on the world-famous showground.



From the 28th we will be opening our camping site with a number of options for our visitors, from caravans with access to electricity, to grass pitches for those intending to camp. those who have pre-booked and those who want to turn up on the day.



We look forward to the recovery of tourism here in Mid Wales and across the United Kingdom this summer and hope the hospitality and tourism sector can bounce back from what has been a turbulent time in our industries.



*We will be launching our booking site very soon, so if you would like to book to use our facilities then please return over the coming weeks*