Royal Welsh Agricultural Society / IBERS Student Award Winner 2020 Announced

The RWAS Award for the Best Student of Agriculture at the Institute of Biological, Environmental & Rural Sciences, Aberystwyth University. Candidates must have studied Agriculture or a programme with a significant component of Agriculture to Degree, Diploma or Certificate level and should have been born and bred in Wales.

This year’s Award for Student of the Year goes to Dewi Eifion Davies of Penlan, Llanrhystud, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Dewi is a sheep farmer’s son from Llanrhystud, the family farming land near Llanrhystud and Penrhyncoch. The family are also involved in agricultural contracting, most notably big bale silage making.

Dr Iwan Owen of IBERS commented:

“Dewi was an exceptional student throughout his 3 years of undergraduate study, demonstrating enthusiasm, commitment and outstanding ability whilst achieving an excellent Class I degree. Dewi is an active member of Llanddeiniol YFC, taking part in activities ranging from stock judging to performing on stage. He is Vice Chairman of Ceredigion YFC’s Rural Affairs Committee and a member of the All Wales Committee. In addition to his academic work and helping out both on the family farm and in the contracting business, Dewi has also worked part time for CCF for the last two years and has recently accepted a full time permanent post with CCF. Aberystwyth University congratulates Dewi on his achievement and wishes him well for the future.”

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society proudly support this Award which recognises the outstanding potential of the next generation.

Picture: www.abersocial.com

The Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) is an internationally-recognised research and teaching centre providing a unique base for research in response to global challenges such as food security, bioenergy and sustainability, and the impacts of climate change. IBERS’ scientists conduct research on genes and molecules, whole organisms and the environment.

In January 2018 we received Royal Society of Biology (RSB) Accreditation for 20 of our undergraduate bioscience courses. In addition, 5 of our Integrated Master’s courses were awarded Interim Royal Society of Biology (RSB) Advanced Accreditation status (becoming Advanced Accreditation when the first cohort of students graduate from the MBiol degree courses in the summer 2018.)