Rocketry Challenge Inspires Future Workforce of 70 Schoolchildren

• 17 teams competed in the largest Welsh Regional Final of the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKROC).

• Haverfordwest High VC School from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire has been crowned the Welsh regional Champions.

• Regional winners will now refine their rockets as they prepare for the National Finals in June.

Snowdonia (31 March 2026) – 17 teams from 9 schools and youth groups took part in the Welsh Regional Final of the 2026 UK Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKROC), battle it out for a spot in the UKROC National Final.

The competition sees teams of students aged 11-18 design, build and launch a model rocket to an altitude of 750 feet, all while carrying a precious payload – a raw egg.

Hosted by Snowdonia Space Centre, students at Haverfordwest High VC School from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire will now advance on to the next stage of the competition where they will compete against fellow regional champions for the national title.

Running for over 20 years, the competition is organised by ADS, the trade association for the aerospace, defence, security, and space sectors and sponsored by industry partners Airbus, Frankenburg Technologies and Saab.

Paul Oxley, Director General of ADS Skills, said:

“Congratulations to everyone who has competed in the regional finals! At ADS, we’re committed to building a strong pipeline of talent to meet the demands of the future. Continued support for initiatives like this is vital to tackling the UK’s growing skills gap and opening up high‑quality career opportunities for young people across the country. With our most in‑demand competition to date, I’m excited to see the level of talent heading into the National Final — best of luck to all!”

Jeremy Howitt, Snowdonia Space Centre said:

“As the proud hosts of today’s event, we congratulate all the schools for their remarkable effort. It was fantastic to see the excitement and passion for rocketry and STEM throughout the day. Wales is home to major players in advanced manufacturing, and by giving back, we help secure the sector’s future success. Here at Snowdonia Space Centre, we understand the vital role that aerospace, defence and space sectors play in developing skills and inspiring the next generation.”

Kata Escott, Managing Director at Airbus Defence and Space, and ADS VP for Space, commented:

“We are delighted to continue to support this competition. Airbus is committed to supporting initiatives that not only celebrate innovation but also inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists. I am looking forward to seeing teams from across the UK progress to the National Final and the International Final at Farnborough International Airshow.”

Dan Hallett, UK Managing Director at Frankenburg Technologies, said:

“Specialising in rocket science, Frankenburg is extremely impressed with the hard work and dedication shown throughout the competition. The pipeline from UKROC into industry is essential, and by supporting the challenge we’re proud to help inspire and develop future engineering talent.”

Andy Fraser, Group Managing Director at Saab UK, commented:

“Saab UK is driven to support the next generation of defence and engineering talent, and we’re impressed by the drive and expertise demonstrated by the teams taking part in UKROC. Initiatives like this give young people across the UK the chance to push their abilities, build confidence in their skills and creativity, and take meaningful steps toward future careers in our industry. Their passion and potential are truly inspiring.”

Team ‘Space Eggs’ from Haverfordwest High VC School will now refine their rocket before joining other regional champions for the National Final on 25 June in Buckminster.

The 2026 UKROC competition will see over 400 teams of schoolchildren from throughout the UK compete in nine regional events. The winners of the National final will go on to Farnborough International Airshow 2026 where they go rocket-to-rocket with teams from the United States, Japan and France to become the International Youth Rocketry Champions.