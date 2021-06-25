Repairs to a Grade II listed Powys bridge wins national eBridges award

Together with Kaymac Marine and Civil Engineering Ltd, Powys County Council have won a prestigious e-Bridges 2021 award for repair works undertaken to a damaged Grade II listed bridge near Crickhowell.

Following last year’s Storm Dennis, the stone bridge at Escob West, near Crickhowell was earmarked for demolition due the severity of the damage sustained during the unprecedented flood conditions.

However, the Grade II listed structure had a reprieve when the council’s engineering design service joined forces with marine and civil engineering firm, Kaymac, to devise an innovative approach to this difficult in-water engineering problem.

With the bridge unusable and at risk of collapse, safety measures were paramount. By using a temporary propping system which was floated into place and secured with temporary load-bearing bases, the structure was made stable enough for repairs to begin without putting anyone at risk.

Working closely with our engineering design service, Natural Resources Wales and the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Kaymac ensured that all work was undertaken with no detriment to the local eco-system and in accordance with the Grade II listed status to ensure the historic complexity of the bridge was maintained.

Following the successful completion of the works and subsequent removal of the temporary propping system, the bridge was re-opened to the public.

“We are extremely happy that we have been able to save the historic Escob West Bridge from demolition by working together with the team at Kaymac.” said Cllr Heulwen Hulme, Cabinet Member for Highways. “The unrelenting storms and unprecedented flooding conditions during the first few months of 2020 left many of our bridges, structures and highways in need of repair, but the Grade II listed status of this structure and the severity of the destruction left the future of Escob West Bridge very precarious. “Kaymac’s professional approach developed and executed a solution that saved the bridge from being lost forever, whilst also offering the council a substantial savings compared to a demolition and reconstruction option. We are very grateful for their involvement with the project and feel the award recognition they have received is very well deserved.”

Rhys Colcombe, Kaymac Project Director, said:

“Kaymac are extremely proud to have played their part in developing and implementing an innovative engineering solution that has not only saved Escob West Bridge from collapse but has also provided Powys County Council with substantial cost savings. “Winning the eBridges award for ‘Bridges Award for New Life – projects under £5 million’ for this challenging, but hugely successful project just goes to show how impressing our innovative approach to solving complex in-water engineering problems can be.”

More News from Around Wales