Prior for Wales Shares Story Behind his Commitment to SJA Cymru

When Paul Griffiths became Prior for Wales in 2023, he took on one of the most historic voluntary leadership roles in the country. Two years in, he looks back on a period filled with pride, challenge and moments that made him pause and reflect.

“It has been a privilege,” he says on a special Trustees’ Week episode of the podcast Just in Case: Stories from St John. “The responsibility is huge, but so is the pride. I will always give one hundred per cent.”

His route into the charity was anything but traditional. It began in a car park in Newport, waiting for his son Joe to finish first aid sessions for his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“It all started with my son showing interest in first aid,” Paul recalls. “I used to take him to Newport for his training, and I slowly got drawn in. I am indebted to the charity because of the link between his own development and what St John offered him. He is now a doctor and still connected to the charity, and I could not be prouder.”

From those early days, Paul began volunteering locally, then moved into roles supporting property and infrastructure before serving as Chair of the Gwent St John Council for six years. In 2023, he became Prior for Wales and Chair of the Board of Trustees. Despite a long career in public service as a senior police officer, he says stepping into the Prior role meant learning fast.

“When I first started and was asked what a Prior does, I had to be honest and say I was still learning,” he says with a smile. “It is about being present, being supportive and setting standards. Ultimately, it is about doing your best for the public. “I had six months to prepare. I did a lot of reading and met a lot of people. I came into the role with my eyes open. It was not about apprehension; it was about my keenness to get going and shape a positive future.”

Paul joined at a challenging time. The focus was clear: strengthen leadership and values, secure financial stability and improve the volunteer experience.

“The first 18 months were difficult,” he admits. “The charity had invested its way out of financial difficulty, and there were governance and operational challenges. But today we are in a much stronger place. Morale is higher, and you can feel the positivity when you meet volunteers across Wales.”

One of the biggest surprises was discovering the scale of St John globally.

“I did not appreciate the strength of the Order of St John across the globe,” he says. “Hosting the Grand Council in Wales made it clear. You realise you are part of something with a thousand years of history and a mission that has not changed: helping people.”

Even so, the moments that stand out most for him are close to home, recognising Welsh volunteers at investitures and visitations.

“Celebrating those who give their time to help others is incredibly special,” he says. “These are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Looking ahead, Paul knows what he hopes to leave behind.

“I want to hand over a charity that is strong, financially sound and full of volunteers who enjoy being part of St John. I want staff to feel valued and excited about their careers. I want the next Prior to inherit opportunity, not a crisis. “Being part of St John has been fulfilling beyond words. It is hard work, but you play a real role in helping people and shaping the future. You do it because you care, and because you want to see Wales thrive.”

St John Ambulance Cymru provides lifesaving support at events across Wales and delivers first aid training to people of all ages. To get involved, book training, or support their work, visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.

Just in Case: Stories from St John is available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes set to release every month.

To listen on Apple Podcasts go to: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/just-in-case-stories-from-st-john/id1830427277

To listen on Spotify visit: open.spotify.com/show/05SXgJnpuJ2oX176hzSAcq

