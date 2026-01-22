Power of Attorney Day – Carers UK and Standard Life’s New Initiative

Carers UK and Standard Life have joined forces to launch the first ever UK-wide Power of Attorney Day which will take place on Wednesday 22 April 2026. The initiative aims to raise awareness and understanding of powers of attorney and to encourage more people to put them in place.

Despite the importance of powers of attorney, many people delay setting them up due to myths and misconceptions about what they are and how they work.

This campaign will tackle these misunderstandings and highlight how having power of attorney can make a vital difference, particularly for the 5.8 million unpaid carers across the UK who support someone who is seriously ill, older, or disabled.

A power of attorney is a legal document that can ensure a person’s wishes are respected, should they be in a position where they are no longer able to express this directly. For carers, having power of attorney in place can provide clarity and avoid stressful decision-making during difficult emergency situations.

In England and Wales, a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) allows an individual to appoint a trusted person to make decisions on their behalf. Anyone aged 18 or over can set up an LPA, but it must be done while they still have mental capacity to make their own decisions. There are two main types of LPA:

Health and Welfare – covering decisions about medical treatment, care, and daily living

Property and Financial Affairs – covering decisions about money, bills, and property

In Scotland this is called Power of Attorney (PoA) and in Northern Ireland this is called Power of Attorney and Enduring Power of Attorney (EPA). Having these in place provides reassurance and peace of mind, reducing additional stress during challenging times.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK said:

“We are launching our first Power of Attorney Day with Standard Life to encourage more unpaid carers and their families to plan ahead and think about setting up a power of attorney before they face a crisis. “Unpaid carers are often stretched and time poor, but we want to encourage people to take this step because it can make an important difference later down the line. We don’t often know when someone’s ability to make important decisions might change, but acting early provides clarity, confidence, and peace of mind for the future.”

Cath Sermon, Head of Public Engagement and Campaigns at the Standard Life Centre for the Future of Retirement, said:

“Too many people are unprepared for unexpected life events that could leave them vulnerable. A Power of Attorney is a vital safeguard which ensures that someone you trust can step in to manage your finances if you are unable to do so. Without it, families often face lengthy and stressful legal hurdles at the very moment they need swift access to essential funds and support. That is why raising awareness and improving public education around Power of Attorney is so important. Dispelling myths and misconceptions helps people understand the urgency of having a Power of Attorney one in place right now, before it is needed. We are proud to support Power of Attorney Day 2026 and its mission to protect and empower individuals and their loved ones.”

To find out more about our Power of Attorney Day, visit powerofattorneyday.org.uk

For more information about Power of Attorney and how to make one visit: www.gov.uk/power-of-attorney