Performing arts student handpicked for London

Performing arts student Joseph at Coleg Sir Gâr is one of only 12 men to be handpicked from across the UK to perform with an award-winning London theatre company.

Joseph Wendrich from Llanelli will be working with sector-leading company, Frantic Assembly, which runs a national training programme called Ignition for young male performers. Their aim is to bring together a dynamic group from across the UK to work together for a week to create innovative physical theatre. Joseph will be performing at three UK locations including Stratford Circus and the Imperial War Museum at the end of October.

Frantic Assembly is a regular visitor to Coleg Sir Gâr where students experience taster sessions and workshops. From these regional events run UK-wide, the company handpicks students to audition for Ignition, which Joseph successfully did in Swansea after being approached by the company.

“I’m really excited,” said Joseph. “I will be auditioning for drama schools in the new year and so this is a really amazing opportunity for me as I really want to study in London and it will give me first-hand experience working with a London-based theatre company.

Sara Kelly, lecturer at Coleg Sir Gâr said: “We are all very proud of Joe. It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Home-schooled Joseph Wendrich, who also won a college achievement of excellence award this year, added: “The performing arts diploma provides you with opportunities such as working with these companies and the teaching staff are all amazing and supportive, it’s just up to you to take up opportunities offered to you.”

