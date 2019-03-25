Pembrokeshire feature County for 2019 Royal Welsh Show

Pembrokeshire’s preparations began in earnest 12 months ago, under the excellent guidance of the advisory committee. With dozen of events having already taken place, the fundraising efforts of the busy county are now in full swing.

Also taking over the reins was Miss Emily Davies who was introduced by Mr Edward Perkins, President of the society in 2007 when Pembrokeshire were last Feature County, was officially elected as the society’s Lady Ambassador for 2019.

Emily, along with other, hardworking volunteers, have been working hard over the past 12 months to design and launch the range of Pembrokeshire merchandise as well as organise and run numerous fund raising events.

Pembrokeshire ‘s Emily commented

“What an incredible honour and privilege it is to be your Lady Ambassador for 2019, to work alongside a fantastic team in our ever-evolving society.

Through my various roles I’ve been fortunate to experience the society and its key events from a variety of perspectives. As a visitor and member, a trader running stands in the food hall, a steward, Pembrokeshire YFC competitor, sponsor and media partner working with S4C.”

Together with a dedicated team of likeminded people, Emily will be embarking on a week-long Cows on Tour Roadshow, finishing at the Smallholding and Countryside Festival, here at the showground on 18 & 19 May 2019. Volunteers will literally be bringing the farmyard to the school yard, taking over schools for a whole day to speak to youngsters about where their food comes from.

Roadshow activities will include a variety of hands‐on activities inside and outside the classroom, with the aim of telling the farming story, encouraging local communities to get involved, raising awareness of the RWAS and raising money for two farming charities; RABI and DPJ Foundation.

With many more events planned for 2019, the committee are also studiously working behind the scenes organising the Royal Welsh Grassland and Muck event on the 6th June 2019 at Cardeeth Farm near Carew by kind permission of Hugh and David James, Langdon Mill.

“We have been overwhelmed and feel very blessed with the tremendous support received in Pembrokeshire from the five regional committees, the Young Members and the Ladies Committee.” explained Seimon Thomas “Our Pembrokeshire appeal fund will be used to start on planning and construction of a new Welsh Exhibition Centre, to be a flexible facility offering a variety of options to all industries of Wales and further afield. This building will also provide new offices for our hard-working staff at Llanelwedd. I would like to sincerely thank everyone involved for the support we have had during our feature county year.”

2019 will be the fifth time Pembrokeshire has been the feature county since the Royal Welsh Show settled permanently at the showground in 1963. The unique structure of feature counties and advisory committees is what sets the society apart from others and ensures the people of Wales retain ownership of the events. The fundraising efforts of all the counties since 1963 have contributed millions of pounds which are invested back into the showground, making it one of the finest in Europe. This has created a real sense of shared ownership to our site.

For more details of the the Royal Welsh Agriocultural Society & its shows, please visit www.rwas.wales

For more about Royal Welsh Agricultural Society ( RWAS ) Smallholding and Countryside Festival and it’s shows within Welsh Country go to welshcountry.co.uk/royal-welsh-agriculture-show