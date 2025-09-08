Parasitologists Join Forces to Tackle Devastating Worm Diseases

A parasitology expert from Aberystwyth University has joined a new UK-wide network to drive global research into combating parasitic diseases of humans and animals.

Helminth parasite diseases – or worm infections – damage the health of billions of people and animals worldwide and are some of the most difficult to treat diseases.

The new Helminth Eco-Health Hub UK, funded by the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC), will launch in early 2026 and run for three years. It will unite UK-based scientists to drive innovative research with an aim to reduce helminth parasite diseases worldwide.

Dr Russ Morphew from Aberystwyth University’s Barrett Centre for Helminth Control, which is internationally recognised for its work on parasitic worms, is part of the new network. He said:

“The sustainable management of helminth infections is hindered by critical challenges, including the emergence of drug resistance and the limitations of current diagnostic methods. Overcoming these obstacles requires coordinated, interdisciplinary research that integrates expertise across fields. “This network marks a significant step forward in bringing together scientists from across the UK to accelerate the development of urgently needed diagnostics and therapies for sustainable disease control.”

The Helminth Eco-Health Hub UK will support a range of activities including collaborative research projects, resource sharing, and knowledge exchange to strengthen the UK’s position in global helminth research.

Along with Aberystwyth University, the network includes researchers from Queen’s University Belfast, Moredun Institute, University of Glasgow, University of Liverpool and Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine.

Feature image: Dr Russ Morphew