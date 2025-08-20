Paddington X Dr. PAWPAW Lip Balms

Paddington Sweet Treats Set (Boxed)

If you are a huge fan of Paddington Bear as I am then you are going to get over-excited by this brilliant selection of Paddington lip balms from Dr.PAWPAW. This is the Paddington-inspired Sweet Treats Set combining the multi-award-winning, 100% natural Original Balm in a stick with two sweet treats for your lips. There’s an Orange Marmalade Lip Balm and a Hot Chocolate Lip Balm, all designed to hydrate and nourish your lips. Of course they are packed full of Dr.PAWPAW’s hero ingredients: the PAWPAW fruit (papaya) loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera to help soothe and comfort your pout, Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers. This is the perfect set for your sweet adventures.

If you have birthdays coming up or are thinking ahead for the festive season this whole collection will be totally perfect stocking fillers. Simple to use just apply to your lips as and when needed.

Please look after this balm. Thank you.

Paddington Original & Strawberry Jam Lip Balm Duo (Boxed)

This is Dr.PAWPAW’s Paddington- inspired lip balm duo combining the multi-award-winning, 100% natural Original Balm in a stick with the delicious Strawberry Jam Lip Balm, I think you’ll find your little ones as well as your bigger ones will find this is the perfect duo for any adventures. The balms are packed full of Dr. PAWPAW’s hero ingredients, the PAWPAW fruit (papaya) loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera to help soothe and comfort your pout, Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers. There is also the cutest key ring to take your Paddington lip balms wherever your next adventure takes you.

Please look after this balm. Thank you.

Paddington Picnic Treats Set (Boxed)

This one is Dr.PAWPAW’s Paddington-inspired Picnic Treats Set combining the multi-award-winning, 100% natural Original Balm in a stick with two picnic treats for your lips: an Orange Marmalade Lip Balm and a Strawberry Jam Lip Balm, all designed to hydrate and nourish your lips. Packed full of Dr. PAWPAWS’s hero ingredients, the PAWPAW fruit (papaya) loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera to help soothe and comfort your pout, Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers. You’ll find this is the perfect picnic for your lips.

Please look after this balm. Thank you.

Paddington Travel Set (Boxed)

Now onto Dr.PAWPAW’s Paddington-inspired Travel Set combining the multi-award-winning, 100% natural Original Balm in a stick with three sweet treats for your lips: a Hot Chocolate Lip Balm, an Orange Marmalade Lip Balm and a Strawberry Jam Lip Balm, all designed to hydrate and nourish your lips. Packed full of Dr.PAWPAW’s hero ingredients, the PAWPAW fruit (papaya) loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera to help soothe and comfort your pout, Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers. This is all you need as the perfect travel companion to keep your lips sweet and cared for on every adventure.

Please look after this balm. Thank you.

Paddington Original & Orange Marmalade Lip Balm Duo (Boxed)

We cannot talk or think about Paddington without marmalade – so here it is. Dr.PAWPAW’s Paddington-inspired lip balm duo combining the multi-award-winning, 100% natural Original Balm in a stick with the delicious Orange Marmalade Lip Balm, the perfect duo for any adventure. Packed full of Dr.PAWPAW’s hero ingredients, the PAWPAW fruit (papaya) loved for its deeply nourishing benefits, Aloe Vera to help soothe and comfort your pout, Castor Oil and Olive Oil chosen for their next-level moisturising powers. There is also a sweet keyring in this set which makes it easy not to forget to take your Paddington lip balm with you wherever you go on your next adventure. I am so impressed with this collection and sure you’ll love it too. As I say great for gifting if you can bear to give any away!

Please look after this balm. Thank you.