Official Statement Issued by the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

Thursday 19th March 2020

It is with deep regret that due to the deteriorating situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, after taking careful account of the latest Government and Public Health guidance, have today announced the cancellation of events scheduled during May and June.

With the Government advising against attending mass gatherings and further action relating to social distancing and self-isolation, the Society felt there was no other option.

The following events had been cancelled for 2020:

Royal Welsh Grassland Event – 7th May 2020

Smallholding & Countryside Festival – 16th/17th May 2020

The Society appreciates the disruption and disappointment that will be caused, but the absolute priority must lie with the well-being of our supporters and the protection of public health in this time of unprecedented uncertainty.

We are continuing to closely monitor the situation as it develops ahead of the Royal Welsh Show which is planned for 20th – 23rd July.

Steve Hughson, the Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society said:

‘The Society is deeply disappointed that we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel these important Society events. However, as a responsible event organiser, we fully understand the need to work across the industry to minimise the spread of this pandemic.’

The Society appreciates that this will cause inconvenience for all concerned and encourage those with urgent questions or queries to contact us via, requests@rwas.co.uk ™

The Society would like to thank our members, traders, exhibitors, competitors, sponsors and all stakeholders for their understanding and patience during this period of uncertainty. We will keep you fully informed regarding any further developments in what is an unprecedented situation.

Visit: www.rwas.wales