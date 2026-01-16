NWH Becomes First in Region to Sign Healthy Travel Charter

North Wales Housing (NWH) has become the first registered social landlord in North Wales to sign up to the region’s Healthy Travel Charter, marking a significant commitment to promoting healthier and more sustainable travel.

Work to mobilise the Charter is led by the three public services boards (Anglesey and Gwynedd, Conwy and Denbighshire, and Wrexham and Flintshire) and their individual member organisations.

By signing the Charter, North Wales Housing is pledging to support greener transport choices, recognising the benefits not only for the environment, but also for health and wellbeing.

Over the next two years, NWH will take practical steps to encourage staff, residents and visitors to walk and cycle more, use public transport, and make the transition to electric vehicles. These actions will help reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and support healthier communities.

The Charter was signed at an event hosted by Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing, who welcomed Chief Executives from registered social landlords across North Wales.

Attendees heard presentations from Healthy Travel Wales, delivered by Adelle Stopher, Senior Public Health Practitioner at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and and Charlie Gordon, Project Manager at Walk Wheel Cycle Trust Cymru.

Helena Kirk, Chief Executive of North Wales Housing, said:

“I am proud to have signed the Healthy Travel Charter. As an organisation, we are committing to work towards 15 actions that contribute to healthier travel for our staff and residents. “This commitment supports our wider decarbonisation ambitions and aligns with our responsibilities under the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act.”

She added that, as part of signing up to the Charter, North Wales Housing has completed a self-assessment of its current position, which will be reviewed again in two years to measure progress.

Dr Tom Porter, Consultant in Public Health Medicine and lead for the Healthy Travel Charters, said:

“It’s fantastic to see North Wales Housing signing up to the Charter. Encouraging staff to walk, cycle, take public transport, and switch to EVs, is a win not only for staff well-being but is also usually cheaper, and reduces harmful air pollution and carbon emissions. Congratulations North Wales Housing!”

The North Wales Healthy Travel Charter can be viewed here.